LEBANON - Cumberland University baseball All-American Nolan Machibroda has signed a free agent deal with the Minnesota Twins -- becoming the first Phoenix in eight seasons to hook up with an affiliated team.
"I'm very excited about this opportunity," Machibroda said.
"It has all happened super quickly over the past two days and out of nowhere really. I'm just really blessed and thankful for the opportunity."
"I'd say it's the best Christmas present I've ever gotten."
Machibroda earned First Team All-American and Mid-South Conference Player of the Year honors for the 2022 season.
He joins an elite list of Cumberland players to receive conference player of the year accolades: Rayden Sierra, Austin Krajnak, Mike Madarino, Matt Greener, Angel Mercado, Chris Smith, Billy Keppinger, Steve Green and Joe Modica.
He now the 55th player in program history, but the first since 2014 when Josciel Veras was drafted by the Reds, to sign with an affiliated organization.
"Nolan signing a free agent deal with the Twins is such a great moment for our program's long history, which continues sending players to the next level," said CU coach Ryan Hunt.
"Even a bigger and happier moment for Nolan. We are so happy and proud of him, he deserves this as he will go down as one of the best players to ever come through here."
He was named the 70th All-America honor in Cumberland baseball history and the first under Ryan Hunt.
The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, native put together one of the best offensive seasons in Cumberland history.
He posted a .460 batting average which ranks third best in school history behind greats Randy Stegall and Matt Greener and was also fourth-best in the NAIA.
He hit 17 home runs and led the Mid-South Conference in RBI with 83. The mark was seventh-best in the NAIA, despite everyone above him playing at least seven more games than Machibroda.
Machibroda strung together a 23-game hit streak this season and a smaller 10-game streak at the end of the season, but every game during the 10-game stretch he went for multiple hits really boosting his average down the stretch of the season.
Machibroda is scheduled to report to Fort Myers, Florida for Spring Training with the Twins in late February.