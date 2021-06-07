Will drive for Rackley WAR Racing -
GLADEVILLE – The June 18 Rackley Roofing 200 truck race at Nashville Superspeedway just got a surge of star-power.
William Byron, one of NASCAR’s hottest young drivers in the Cup Series, has entered the Camping World Truck Series race as a driver for Rackley WAR Racing.
“His experience in the top level of NASCAR is valuable to our team,” says Willie Allen, who owns the Centerville-based team with partner Curtis Sutton.
Allen had planned to enter two trucks in the race and put a Cup driver in the second truck, but to land a star like Byron was unexpected.
Byron replaced Jeff Gordon at Hendrick Motorsports after the NASCAR Hall of Famer retired.
Byron, who will also run the premier Ally 400 Cup Series race on June 20, is among this season’s championship contenders.
In addition to signing Byron to run the truck race, the team made a driver change in its full-time truck entry, replacing Timothy Peters with Josh Berry.
Peters had struggled during the early portion of the season and Allen believes the change will enhance the performance of Tennessee’s only full-time NASCAR team.
Berry, a Hendersonville native, is another of the sport’s rising young stars who at one time drove for Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Byron, meanwhile, will be the biggest name in the truck lineup. Before moving up to the Cup Series, Byron won an Xfinity championship and notched seven victories in the truck series.
“I hope to be able to have a good run for the Rackley WAR team,” Byron says. “This helps them build a notebook and give them something to work off of for the future. I am excited to be back in a truck and see what we can do at Nashville Superspeedway.”
Running the truck race will be good practice and preparation for Byron in the Cup Series’ main event two days later.
“I have never raced at Nashville Superspeedway before,” Byron says.
“While I think the Cup Series cars will handle differently compared to the trucks, the truck race will give me a chance to get more acclimated to the track overall. I can learn the braking zones, pit road entrance and exit, and the overall characteristics of the track.”
Allen, founder of the Willie Allen Racing (WAR) team, this season was joined by partner Curtis Sutton. Sutton owns Rackley Roofing, which sponsors the Superspeedway truck race.
“This is an important race for us,” Allen says. “Curtis’s company is sponsoring it, and we consider the Superspeedway our home track, with a lot of fans in this area. It’s a big race for our team for a lot of reasons.”
The 8 p.m. truck race will be telecast nationally on Fox Sports 1, and broadcast on the Motor Racing Network and Sirius XM NASCAR radio.
The Sunday, June 20, Ally 400 Cup Series race is sold out, but tickets are available for the Friday truck race and Saturday Xfinity race. Call 1-866-RACE-TIX for ticket information.
The Xfinity race also features some major star power, with the entry of Kyle Busch.