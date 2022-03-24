LEBANON -- Cumberland University men's basketball standout Tavon King has added NAIA All-American honors to his growing list of accolades as announced by the national office on Thursday.
A senior guard, King earned a spot on the Honorable Mention team after dropping a career-high 17.8 points per game while shooting 50 percent from the field and 41 percent from 3-point range, which were also the best marks of his career.
His best performances of the year came in a three-game stretch against Shawnee State, Thomas More and Life in late January, where he averaged 21 points per game while shooting over 60 percent from the field.
King scored 30 points on the road at Lindsey Wilson in the first game of 2022.
The Lauderdale County, TN native's 17.8 ppg ranks him fourth in the Mid-South Conference scoring behind Ryan Batte (Thomas More), Kortland Martin (Freed-Hardeman) and Jahi Hinson (Cumberlands).
A transfer from the University of North Alabama, King was a key part of one of the best seasons in Cumberland men's basketball history, as the team reached new heights under coach Jeremy Lewis, finishing 22-9 overall and earned a trip to the NAIA Tournament for the first time since 2008-09 and recorded their first tournament win since 2004.
King is the 10th Cumberland player to earn All-American honors and the first since Jalen Duke in the 2019-20 season.
Around the conference, Batte was named a First Team All-American while Martin was named to the Third Team.
Kyran Jones and Derrin Boyd from Georgetown were bothe Honorable Mentions as well.