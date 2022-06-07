LEBANON - Cumberland first baseman Nolan Machibroda has been named an NAIA First Team All-America after a spectacular senior campaign.
The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, native adds All-American honors after being named a First-Team Mid-South Conference selection and Mid-South Conference Player of the Year.
He joined an elite list of Cumberland players to receive MSC Player of The Year accolades: Rayden Sierra, Austin Krajnak, Mike Madarino, Matt Greener, Angel Mercado, Chris Smith, Billy Keppinger, Steve Green and Joe Modica.
The senior earned the 70th All-America honor in CU baseball history and became the 61st different player to garner All-American status. He is the first under head coach Ryan Hunt.
Machibroda was named the Mid-South Conference Player of the Week four times during the 2022 season, more than any other player in the league.
He put together one of the best offensive seasons in Cumberland history, posting a .460 batting average -- third best in school history behind greats Randy Stegall and Matt Greener.
His 17 home runs was good enough for second best in the conference and led the league in RBI with 83 (seventh-best in the NAIA).
Machibroda strung together a 23-game hit streak and a smaller 10-game streak at the end of the season, but every game during the 10-game stretch he went for multiple hits.
Carlos Muniz, a sophomore catcher from the University of the Cumberlands, was the only other Mid-South Conference player to be named to the First Team.