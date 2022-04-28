Five Phoenix earn First Team honors -
LEBANON -- Cumberland University first baseman Nolan Machibroda has been named Mid-South Conference Player of the Year while four of his teammates have garnered All-MSC first team honors.
The senior from Saskatoon, Saskatchewan has put together one of the best offensive seasons in Cumberland history. He currently leads the league in batting average (.457), runs batted in (65), walks (34), on-base percentage (.554), and slugging percentage (.866).
Machibroda leads the team in home runs this season with 13. His .457 average is sixth-best in the NAIA while he ranks eighth in RBI.
Machibroda has already been named the Mid-South Conference Player of the Week three times during the 2022 season.
He joins a list of Cumberland greats to receive conference PoY accolades, including: Rayden Sierra, Austin Krajnak, Mike Madarino, Matt Greener, Angel Mercado, Chris Smith, Billy Keppinger, Steve Green and Joe Modica.
First Team All-MSC: Catcher Angel Mendoza, one of the best catch and throw receivers in the country, has flourished at the plate.
The Carona, CA native is hitting .364 with 10 home runs and 36 RBI. He leads the conference in hit by pitches with 20 adding to a .491 on-base percentage. Mendoza has thrown out 21 runners attempting to steal and has also picked off several runners. He earned MSC Player of the Week once this season.
Sophomore third baseman Tyner Hughes been a staple in the Phoenix lineup -- his average has not dipped under .400.
A graduate of Gibson County High and a transfer from Dyersburg State CC, Hughes has cranked 10 home runs and is second on the team with 45 RBI. He ranks fifth in the conference in runs scored (53), sixth in triples (3), seventh in homers and ninth in doubles (14).
Junior Santrel Farmer also earned Gold Glove honors for his stellar play patrolling centerfield. The graduate of Bardstown High School (KY) is hitting .396 with eight homers and 39 RBI.
He ranks second in the league in stolen bases (25), third in runs scored (55), seventh in average and ninth in OBP (.492). Farmer earned MSC Player of the Week honors once this season.
Senior Tyler Stokes saw time in both the infield and outfield, earning First Team honors as a utility player. Stokes, who hails from Chandler, AZ, hit .307 with 10 homers, 44 runs driven in and 10 doubles.
Stokes is tied for sixth in the league in triples with three, he is seventh in the MSC in homers and 11th in RBI.
Second team All-MSC: Senior Ethan Shelton is a graduate of Wilson Central High and earned Second Team all-conference accolades. Shelton sports a batting average of .329 with seven home runs and 42 RBI.
He ranks seventh in the league and second on the team in doubles with 14.
Beaverton, OR native Jayden Hanna earned second team honors as an infielder. A second baseman, Hanna has been the catalyst to the Phoenix lineup from the leadoff spot.
Academic All-MSC: Cumberland leads the league with the most representatives on the team 21. The honor is given to student-athletes of sophomore or greater classification academically with a minimum of a 3.25 cumulative grade point average.
CU honorees include: Wiley Barton, Reid Bass, Jordan Coffey, Santrel Farmer, Wyatt Folsom, Dylan Forbes, Chase Ford, Beiker Fuentes, Will Graham, Jayden Hanna, Harley Hinshaw, Tyler Holt, Joseph Koon, Nolan Machibroda, Michael Manning, Xavier Mathews, Zack Milan, Trevor Muzzi, Corey Perkins, Rance Pittman, Zachary Raymer, Chewy Sanders, Ethan Shelton, Alejandro Smith, Joe Stoeckinger, Xavier Torres and Brett Walton.
Graduate Corey Perkins (Smyrna, Stewarts Creek High) was named to the Mid-South Conference Champions of Character team.
MSC Opening round: Tenth-seeded Cumberland opens play in the MSC tournament Friday in Crestview Hills, KY taking on No. 3 seed Thomas More.
The first game of the series will be played Friday at 10 a.m. in a best-of-three format.
Live radio coverage can be heard on WCOR AM-1490 and www.wantfm.com.
2022 MSC Baseball Honors
Player of the Year: Nolan Machibroda - Cumberland University
Pitcher of the Year: Colton Huntt - Freed-Hardeman University
Freshman of the Year: Seth Benner - The University of the Cumberlands
Coach of the Year: Jonathan Estes - Freed-Hardeman University
Assistant Coach of the Year: Jared Martin - The University of the Cumberlands