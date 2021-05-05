1,000-yard rusher in spring season -
LEBANON - Cumberland University's sophomore running back Treylon Sheppard has been named NAIA All-America Honorable Mention.
Sheppard, a native of Tallapoosa, GA and a graduate of Haralson County High School, was the feature back for the Phoenix this rushing for 1,013 rushing yards in seven games.
Sheppard was the first Phoenix since Lemeco Miller in 2012 to rush for 1,000 yards.
Sheppard led CU with 11 touchdowns on the ground. He ranked second in the NAIA in rushing yards per game (144.7), fourth in total rushing yards, and ninth in scoring per game averaging 9.4 points each game.
He was named Mid-South Conference Player of the Week on April 5 after rushing for a career-high 280 yards and a career-high in carries 47 times. The 280-yard rushing total marked the most rushing yards in a single game by a CU player since the restart of the program in 1990.
"So proud of Treylon," said Cumberland head coach Tim Mathis. "He is such a hard worker and a great person as well. The best is yet to come from him."
Sheppard is the first Cumberland NAIA All-America since linebacker Nathan Jernigan in 2016 and the ninth in the program since 1990.