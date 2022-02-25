LEBANON - Cumberland University guard TJ Stargell continues to compile accolades adding Mid-South Conference Defensive Player of the Year to his resume.
In his third season with the Phoenix, Stargell has improved every aspect of his game. This season he was tasked with guarding some of the toughest players in the conference and gave them fits every night out.
His match-ups this season included First Team MSC performers: Derrin Boyd from Georgetown, Adarion Hudson from Tennessee Southern, Kortland Martin from Freed-Hardeman and Second Team All-MSC: Luke Rudy from Thomas More and Jace Wallace from Campbellsville to name a few.
At home against Freed-Hardeman, Stargell held Martin. the MSC's second leading scorer, to just two points.
On the road at Georgetown, Stargell held Boyd to eight points -- well below his season-average.
Stargell, who hails from Stone Mountain, GA, claimed CU's all-time assists leader title earlier this season and has 85 up to this point.
He had 34 steals during the regular season, is averaging 8.4 points per game while shooting 41.4 percent from the field and 42.7 percent from three.
Stargell is the first Cumberland player to earn Mid-South Conference Defensive Player of the Year honors.
MSC TOURNAMENT - Fresh from a lopsided 96-68 win over Tennessee Southern in last Saturday's regular season finale, Cumberland earned a first round bye into the quarterfinal round of the Mid-South Conference Championships.
Standing 20-7 on the season, the Phoenix earned the No. 4-seed in the tournament with a 15-7 record in the conference.
Coach Jeremy Lewis' squad will play 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26 at Bowling Green High School against No. 5 seeded University of the Cumberlands (20-11). The Patriots slipped past Lindsey Wilson 62-60 in Tuesday's "play-in" round.
The winner of Saturday's contest advances to the semifinals Sunday at 5:30 p.m.
Tournament finals are set for Monday, Feb. 28 at 8 p.m.