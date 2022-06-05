LEBANON - Cumberland University men’s soccer player Tyler Watson was voted the 2021-22 recipient of the Lindsey Donnell Award last week, presented annually to a Phoenix student-athlete who excels in both academics and athletics.
The award is given in honor of the late Lindsey Donnell, a former Little All-American tailback and former professor at Cumberland.
Watson, a native of Simi Valley, CA is the most decorated men's soccer player in school history.
He is the only two-time NAIA All-American in the program earning Third Team honors in 2021 and Honorable Mention in 2017. He has been named a Mid-South Conference First Team three times during his career and was the Conference Freshman of the Year back in 2017.
During his senior campaign, Watson led the team in goals with 12 in 18 games played. He added five assists for a team-high 29 points from his midfield position.
Watson recorded two goal performances at home against Life and at home against Thomas More while netting four game-winning goals this season.
He finished his career with 36 goals scored, 21 assists, and 93 points; each are fourth-best in school-history.
Watson was named the Mid-South Conference Men's Soccer Offensive Player of the Week three times in his career.
He played on two of the program's three national tournament teams and was apart of the 2017 Mid-South Conference Tournament Championship team.
In the classroom, Watson has excelled earning four Acadmic All-Mid-South Conference awards and has been a three-time NAIA Scholar-Athlete.
He has also been a two-time selection to the Mid-South Conference Men's Soccer Champions of Character team.
"Tyler has embodied the standards of a Cumberland University student-athlete and is well-respected in the Cumberland community, the Mid-South Conference, and at the national level," said Ron Pavan, Cumberland's Director of Athletics.
Donnell (BA 1936) set a college football record in 1936 with 1,500 rushing yards, a single-season mark that stood until the 1960s when it was broken by O.J. Simpson.
A former teacher and coach at Lebanon's now defunct Castle Heights Military Academy, Donnell graduated from Cumberland in 1936 and returned to teach English from 1960-62.The former Cumberland football stadium, now used for soccer, is named in his honor.