The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has found deer infected with the deadly Chronic Wasting Disease in two more West-state counties – Gibson and McNairy – bringing the total to 13 in the Agency’s designated CWD Unit.
Another West Tennessee county, Carroll, has been added to the TWRA’s high-risk category.
CWD is not transmitted to humans, livestock or other wildlife, but is fatal to deer.
So far it has not made its way in Middle Tennessee, but is creeping closer.
The TWRA reminds hunters about regulations regarding transporting deer from out-of-state or from the CWD Unit. They are detailed in the Tennessee Hunting & Trapping Guide and at www.tnwildlife.org.
CWD Incentive Program: As part of its ongoing battle to contain the spread of the disease, the TWRA offers hunters added incentive to kill more deer in the CWD Unit of West Tennessee.
The “Fight CWD Incentive Program” rewards hunters who kill an infected deer with a $75 processing voucher at participating processing plants when they harvest a replacement deer. (All infected deer are confiscated and destroyed.)
A hunter who kills two or more infected deer will receive an annual Sportsman’s License for 2022. The TWRA is encouraging hunters to kill more deer in the CWD Unit for testing.
Another boating fatality: The TWRA recently responded to the state’s 19th boating fatality of the year when a fisherman drowned on the Clinch River.
This time last year there were 24 boating-related fatalities in the state, part of an eventual 32, the deadliest year on record.
Investigators believe the boater on the Clinch River struck a concrete bridge support and the boat capsized.
The victim was not wearing a life jacket. Wearing a life jacket greatly increases the chance of surviving a boating accident, and continues to be stressed by the TWRA.
Hunters for Hungry: Hunters can donate all or part of a harvested deer to Hunters for the Hungry, which provides meals for needy.
The deer can be dropped off at any of the state’s 55 participating commercial deer processing plant. Some offer free or discounted processing feeds for donated venison. Check with the individual processor beforehand for operating hours and other details.
The program is sponsored by the Tennessee Wildlife Federation in partnership with the TWRA, and information is available on the TWF website.
Breast cancer awareness: The TWRA is selling pink patches and hats to promote Breast Cancer Awareness.
The proceeds go to Casting for Recovery, an organization that arranges fly fishing trips for women affected by breast cancer.
Items can be purchased at shop.gooutdoorstennessee.com.
Contact information: Email area outdoors news and photos to larrywoody@gmail.com. Please include a contact number.