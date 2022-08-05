A deer in Dyer County has tested positive for deadly Chronic Wasting Disease, which has now spread into 14 West Tennessee counties.
Dyer has been added to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s CWD Unit, and two adjacent counties – Lake and Obion – have been designated High Risk counties.
Special regulations will be in effect in those counties in the upcoming deer season.
Lake and Obion counties bring the number High Risk counties to six. One of them, Wayne, is in Middle Tennessee, all the rest in West Tennessee where the disease was first diagnosed and continues to spread.
In addition to special regulations regarding the harvesting, processing and transportation of deer killed in these counties, the TWRA also discourages the state-wide use of deer feeders by hunters and wildlife watchers. The highly-contagious disease can be transmitted to animals sharing the feeders.
Once a deer is infected there is no known cure. The neurological disease is not believed transmissible to humans, livestock or other wildlife, but can quickly devastate deer populations.
Conservation raffle: Aug. 14 is the deadline for buying tickets for the Tennessee Conservation Raffle.
Tickets are available on the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Foundation website twrf.net. A single ticket costs $20, three cost $50 and 10 cost $100.
Among the prizes is $50,000 toward the purchase of a new Ford truck, plus elk, deer, turkey and waterfowl hunts and assorted outdoors gear.
Proceeds support the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and various TWRF conservation projects. Last year’s raffle raised $1.8 million; this year’s goal is $2 million.
Saltsman named to Commission: John “Chip” Saltsman has been appointed to the Tennessee Fish & Wildlife Commission as a state-wide commissioner.
Saltsman, of Nashville, has long been involved in state politics. He replaces Jim Ripley on the 13-member Commission. Ripley resigned to pursue a judgeship.
The TFWC sets policy and provides oversight for the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.
Conservationist magazine: The Tennessee Conservationist magazine celebrates its 85th anniversary this year by offering a special subscription discount: six annual issues for $20.
The magazine is noted for its spectacular photography and coverage of the state’s wildlife, nature and outdoors activities.