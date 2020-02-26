Bears win 3rd straight title -
GLADEVILLE -- It took a while, but Mt. Juliet got back to playing Mt. Juliet basketball in the late stages of Tuesday's District 9AAA championship game.
Down 31-30 after three quarters to Station Camp, the Bears finally shook the Bison for a 27-16 run on the way to a 57-47 victory.
The win handed Coach Troy Allen's squad a third straight district title and set up a 7 pm Saturday home game versus Kenwood in the first round of the Region 5AAA tournament.
"After we got off to that good start, we had some guys stepping outside their comfort zone," Coach Allen said.
"We kind of got it back together in the third quarter and started running. Station Camp is a good team and they had slowed us down. But as the game went on we did a great job on the defensive glass and got back to running."
Tournament MVP Will Pruitt came out gunning as he knocked down two quick 3-pointers pushing the Bears to a 10-0 lead.
Down 14-4 at the break, Station Camp turned the tables with a 16-6 second period to knot the score at 20-20 by halftime.
A back and forth third found the Bison leading 31-30 heading into the final eight minutes only to see Pruitt rise to the occasion.
The Mr. Basketball finalist scored six straight points to ignite an 11-0 run to pull his team ahead 46-36.
Mt. Juliet shot only 48 percent at the line (14-of-29) while Station Camp was 12-of-14 (86 percent).
Pruitt led all scorers with 24 points. He also pulled nine rebounds and dished out six assists. Isaac Thompson added 14 on a 5-of-7 effort from the field and Charles Clark chipped in with nine -- including a fourth quarter 3-pointer.
Eli Thurston paced Station Camp with 17 points while Kavon Blankenship had 13. Cameron Gerlach went 3-of-3 from the field and at the line for his nine points
Region 5AAA - With the win, Mt. Juliet improved to 25-3 headed into Saturday's game with Kenwood (17-13).
Saturday's winner moves to the Region 5AAA semifinals at Springfield Tuesday, March 23 at 6 p.m. against either Clarksville or Beech.
All-tournament - From Mt. Juliet Riggs Abner & Gage Wells along with MVP Will Pruitt; Jyquale Matthews from Beech; Beljwok Adaing from Gallatin; Eli Thurston & Kavon Blankenship from Station Camp.
STATION CAMP (47): Eli Thurston 17, Kavon Blankenship 13, Cameron Gerlach 9, Kheller Die’ 4, Jack Gold 3, Tyler Moore 1.
MT. JULIET (57): Will Pruitt 24, Isaac Thompson 13, Charles Clark 9, Gage Wells 5, Riggs Abner 5.