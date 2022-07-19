2019 graduate of Wilson Central High -
Gladeville racer Hunter Wright went into the sport with eyes wide open.
He knows the ups and downs, the risks and setbacks and the constant budget battles.
And he’s never blinked.
“I knew it wouldn’t be easy on this level,” says Wright, 20, one of the area’s rising stars. “But I’m not at all discouraged. I’m with a great team and optimistic about the future.”
Wright is second in the top-tier Pro Late Model standings at Nashville’s Fairgrounds Speedway, trailing fellow Wilson County driver Dylan Fetcho. Both have one win with four races remaining in the season.
Fetcho has some additional races scheduled away from the Fairgrounds, including making his ARCA debut at Indianapolis Raceway Park later this month, while Wright’s calendar is bare.
“Right now we don’t have anything else scheduled,” he says.
Despite Wright’s combination of talent, personality and charisma, the path is not easy. Race cars run on money, and that money comes from sponsorships. Wright says he has some good ones – 31-W Insulation, Pinnacle, Tennessee 811 Safe Digging, BH Home Construction – but could use more.
“If you know somebody who wants to sponsor a race car, tell them to call me,” Wright says with a chuckle.
The 31-W Insulation sponsorship is provided by Wright’s team owner, Wayne Day Racing, the area’s longest-running racing operation. Owner Wayne Day, who has provided cars for several top young drivers over the decades, terms Wright among the best.
In addition to sponsorship challenges, Wright is aware of the risks involved in the sport. Those risks hit close to home in a recent race at the Fairgrounds when another Wilson County racer, veteran Bennie Hamlett, was involved in a hard crash that demolished his car. Hamlett suffered concussion-like symptoms in addition to other minor injuries.
After 34 years of racing, the crash has prompted Hamlett to evaluate his future in the sport, both in terms of risk and financing.
“I hated to see it happen to Bennie and hope he’s OK,” Wright says. “But it doesn’t give me second thoughts about racing. We all know the potential risks and dangers going in, and we accept them. I put it out of my mind.”
Wright terms his season “not bad, could be better.”
In addition to a win, he has finished in the top five in every other race, and that consistency has him in the hunt for his first championship.
Fetcho, meanwhile, is chasing his second title.
“Dylan is having a great season and is a tough competitor,” Wright says.
“The (championship) battle is going to be exciting, and will probably go right down to the final race. Winning the championship is every driver’s goal going into the season, and I’ve got a shot. This is what we race for.”