All tryouts are subject to change as WC Schools continue to receive directives from state and local government.
MJHS BOYS BASKETBALL -- Varsity basketball tryouts at Mt. Juliet High will be held Thursday and Friday, May 21-21 between the hours of 8-10 am at the MJHS gymnasium. This includes young men entering grades 10, 11 & 12 for the fall of 2020. FRESHMEN tryouts will be held Tuesday, May 26 from 10 am - 12 Noon. An undated physical form will be required to participate. An undated physical form will be required to participate. For information, contact Coach Jonathan Drake at drakej@wcschools.com.
LHS GOLF -- Tryouts for the 2020 Lebanon High golf team will be held Monday, June 1 at the Lebanon Gilf & Country Club. An 18-hole tryout will get started at 12 Noon. Please come prepared to play. For more information, contact Coach Hunter Christian at chrishun100@wcschools.com.
MJHS GIRLS BASKETBALL -- Tryouts for the Mt. Juliet Lady Bears basketball team will be held Thursday and Friday, May 28-29 between the hours of 2-4 pm/ Potential players must have a completed physical in order to tryout. Be alert for possible changes because of circumstances. Any questions email Coach Jennifer Wilson at wilsonj@wcschools.com.
LHS BASEBALL - Lebanon High baseball will hold tryouts for the 2021 team Tuesday and Wednesday, May 26 & 27 between the hours of 5-7:30 pm at Brent Foster Field. If a decision is necessary about postponing tryouts, that decision will be made by May 21. Prospective players must come prepared to practice with their own baseball spikes, long pants, caps and glove. For information, contact Coach Will Wakefield -- WAKEFWIL100@wcschools.com.
MJHS GIRLS SOCCER -- Girls' soccer practice for the 2020 season at Mt. Juliet High will open 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 26. Each player must have a completed physical form dated after April 15, 2020. For more information, contact Coach Chad Funke via email funkec@wcshools.com.
MJHS BASEBALL -- Tryouts will be held June 1-3 and June 15-17 for the 2021 Mt. Juliet High baseball team. Times will be announced as soon as guidelines are passed down from WC Schools. All prospects must have a completed physical form. Prospective players must come prepared to practice with their own baseball spikes, turfs, sneakers, long pants, caps and glove. For information, contact Coach Zach Tompkins -- TOMPKZAC100@wcschools.com.