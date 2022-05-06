Hardin County recently became the 14th Tennessee county with a confirmed case of Chronic Wasting Disease, the highly contagious and always fatal deer disease.
Two CWD-infected deer were found there, which means Hardin County will be under CWD regulations this hunting season, including restrictions on transporting harvested deer and using wildlife feeders.
Details are available in the Tennessee Hunting Guide.
All 14 CWD-confirmed counties are in West Tennessee. The only Middle Tennessee country so far impacted is Wayne County, which is in the “high risk” category due to its proximity to a CWD-confirmed county.
The spread of CWD is considered the greatest threat to Tennessee’s deer population in the history of the state’s wildlife management. Once a deer is infected there is no known cure, and one infected deer can infect all others in which it comes in contact.
Elk viewing: Wild elk can be viewed on the TWRA’s “elk cam” which records the movements of the animals on the North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area.
The camera is trained on fields in which the animals browse, and can be accessed on the TWRA website, tnwildlife.org by clicking on “elk cam.”
Since the elk come and go at will, at times the fields will be vacant; other time dozes can be seen.
A new elk-viewing tower is being constructed at the Hatfield Knob site on the WMA and will soon be open to the public.
Eagle killed: a bald eagle died of wounds after being shot near Henderson in West Tennessee, and the TWRA is investigating.
Eagles are a federally-protected species and killing one can carry a fine of $100,000 and a year in prison.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call (615) 736-5532 or (731) 423-5725.
Turkey band reminder: Turkey season runs through May 15, and hunters who bag a bird with a leg band are asked to send the band number to the TWRA to aid a survey.
Email the number to: http://tnturkeyband.com.
The hunter can keep the band as a memento.
Last year the TWRA began banding numerous male turkeys to monitor their travel. The banding program is part of a five-year study being conducted by the Agency to try to learn why turkeys suddenly became scarce in some parts of the state.
Local clay target team: The Wilson County clay target team has begun competition at the Cedar City Gun Club. The team is called SMASH (Stance, Mount, Aim, Shoot, Hit) and is open to boys and girls in grades 5th through high school. Youngsters who attend school in a county in which there is no comparable program are eligible for the Wilson County team.
For information contact coach Dan Wagner at coach.Wagner@ccsmash.org.
Contact information: Email area outdoors news and photos to larrywoody@gmail.com. Please include a contact number.