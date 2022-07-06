WOODY’S WOODS & WATERS -
The stories you are about to read are true. The names are omitted to protect the idiots.
A Michigan deer hunter shot a big buck and kneeled down to pose with it, placing his rifle across its antlers, while his buddy snapped photo.
Suddenly the “dead” deer pulled a Lazarus.
It came alive and, according to the startled hunter, “scrambled to its feet.” (Technically, it scrambled to its hooves, but we won’t get picky.)
The panicked hunter tried to yank his rifle out of the lunging buck’s antlers. When he grabbed the gun by the barrel and jerked, it snagged on a tine and discharged, wounding him.
Without stopping to pose for a photo with the hunter it had bagged, the deer went bounding off.
Fortunately, the hunter wasn’t seriously injured, merely grazed by the bullet, but he was understandably embarrassed over being shot by a deer.
Back at the cabin, his sympathetic and compassionate hunting buddies promised to never, ever tell anyone about what happened. Which they didn’t -- at least for the 30 seconds it took them to grab their I-phones.
The old-timer who told the buck-shoots-hunter story at our deer camp shared another one related by a guide during a fishing trip in Ontario. (If a fishing guide told it, it has to be true.):
A couple of ice-fishing buddies decided drilling holes in the thick ice with an auger was too much work, and came up with an idea: use dynamite to blow a hole in the ice.
They were amazed nobody had thought of it before.
They acquired a few sticks of dynamite, loaded up their ice-fishing gear and a Labrador retriever that liked to tag along, and headed across the frozen lake on their snowmobiles.
They arrived at a remote spot where they had ice-fished in the past. While one waited back at a safe distance, his buddy puttered out, lit the fuse on a stick of dynamite, and flung it out on the ice where they intended to fish.
Then he revved up his snowmobile and skedaddled.
As he sped away, up ahead he noticed his buddy frantically waving and gesturing. He glanced back and saw his Lab loping along behind him -- with the hissing dynamite in its mouth.
Good retriever that he was, the pooch had picked up the thrown stick of dynamite and was fetching it to his master.
The man jumped off the snowmobile, grabbed the dynamite from the dog, and slung it as far as he could. Which wasn’t far enough.
It exploded in mid-air, sending the man and the mutt tumbling.
They, like the deer-wounded deer hunter, weren’t seriously injured – although for some time the dynamited ice fisherman kept answering the phone when it didn’t ring.
Also, his jittery Lab refused to retrieve any more ducks, apparently worried one might blow up in his mouth.
Our storyteller couldn’t recall if they caught any fish.