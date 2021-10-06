Woody's Woods & Waters -
It probably wasn’t a bear crunching around out there in the dark – even though a mama and four cubs wandered through this very spot awhile back – but some of us still eased a little closer to the campfire.
We were just chilly.
The occasion was the annual deer camp cookout on the edge of the rugged Catoosa Wildlife Management Area, hosted by boyhood buddy Bill Selecman and brothers Steve and Mark.
I wasn’t worried about bears. My cousin Jerry Hedgecoth, a retired TWRA officer, can out-shoot Wyatt Earp, and a trouble-making bruin would be wise to stay out of Dodge. I stuck close to Jerry.
If there’s anything more relaxing than sitting beside a cracking campfire surrounded by old friends, I haven’t found it. The smells of woodsmoke and autumn leaves – fall comes early on the mountain – mingled with Bill’s char-grilled ribs, four hours in the roasting.
The growling came from tummies, not bears.
Bill is Crossville’s premier dentist, and even though a finger remains stiff and unusable from a copperhead bite suffered as a kid, he can yank a molar with the best of them.
Bill and I spent a half-century prowling the outdoors, accompanied by his cousin and my best pal Tom Thurman, a retired Nashville Deputy DA.
We sat by the fire, re-shooting quail and rabbits and re-catching farm pond bluegill and Tellico trout. (We laughed about dining on Spam during one troutless trip.)
Old stories were revived and re-told, like the time my uncles Leonard and Leslie stumbled onto an unattended moonshine still back in a hollow, and decided to sample the wares. As they sipped, Uncle Leslie noticed a big bubble in the mast and poked it with his finger.
Instead of bursting, the “bubble” bobbed back up. It was a dead squirrel, drowned in the mash barrel.
They didn’t crave a second helping.
A Golden Years advantage: we can re-tell the same old tales, since nobody remembers them from last time.
Along with the yarns, there were somber reflections. Missing from the campfire for the fourth year was Ben Selecman, Mark’s son.
Less than a year after marrying Mattie Jackson, daughter of superstar Alan Jackson, Ben slipped and fell while assisting a lady on a boat in Jupiter, Florida. He stuck his head. The injury was fatal.
Ben, 28, was one of the nicest, most engaging young men I’ve ever known. At his last cookout he wore a big white Stetson in emulation of his famous father-in-law, and grinned good-naturedly through all the newlywed kidding.
Mattie has written an inspirational book about the experience, “Lemons on Friday,” which comes out soon.
Mark and wife Brenda forge ahead, as do the rest of us who have suffered losses. We wonder why bad things happen to good people, but the stars don’t answer.
In the distance a lonesome owl hoots, and the dying campfire flickers. Sparks drift into the dark, twinkle, and vanish. And another deer camp comes to a close.