The whitetail deer is the most dangerous animal in North America to humans.
Every year in almost every state, motorists are injured – some fatally – by collisions with deer. In addition to the human toll, the expense of crashed cars is measured in the millions.
This is the time of year when crashes most frequently occur.
It’s known as the “rut” or mating season, when normally-wary bucks throw caution to the wind in their mad pursuit of does. The bucks blindly dart across roads, ignoring traffic, and so do the does they are pursuing.
Some, influenced by the Bambi Syndrome, blame hunters for the frantic activity. Since the rut coincides with deer hunting season, they claim hunters create the annual autumn panic that causes deer to scamper everywhere.
That’s incorrect. This time of year, if you visit any state park or natural area like Radnor Lake where no hunting is permitted, you’ll see the same frenzied deer behavior.
The deer obviously aren’t fleeing hunters in those protected areas, because there are no hunters. They are simply responding to nature’s most powerful urge -- to mate and propagate the species.
It occurs in all other species, such as wild turkeys in springtime, but it’s most noticeable in deer because of their large size, dense populations and interactions with man – or, more specifically, with man’s automobiles.
In Tennessee the situation becomes worse every year for two reasons: more deer and more traffic.
Suburban sprawl continues to encroach into rural areas where traffic used to be light or nonexistent. Suddenly a road appears in the deer’s territory, with cars whizzing along.
Although deer are active around the clock, dawn and dusk are the peak times. They are also nocturnal, which presents an additional hazard to motorists. At night, watch for glowing eyes along roadsides.
Wildlife officials caution drivers to slow down and be alert when driving through “deer country,” which nowadays includes suburbs and areas around city parks. If one deer darts across the road, often more will follow.
Depending on the terrain, traffic and other conditions, it is sometimes safer to hit a deer than to swerve to avoid it – veering head-on into incoming traffic or sailing over a steep embankment can be worse than the collision.
If a deer is hit and the car is drivable, it should be moved away from the roadside and the passengers should remain clear of traffic.
Never attempt to aid an injured deer. It can inflict serious injures with its antlers and flailing hooves. Call for local law enforcement and roadside assistance.
This time of year, deer won’t watch out for us, so it’s up to us to watch out for deer.