With deer season underway, for the second year a locker has been placed at Cedars of Lebanon State Park in which hunters can deposit deer heads to be tested for Chronic Wasting Disease.
The locker is located at the park’s maintenance building and will be open during regular park hours.
A Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency biologist will collect the heads and send them to a lab to test for the deadly disease that has spread throughout West Tennessee.
So far no cases have been found in Middle Tennessee, although Wayne County has been added to the “high risk” category after a deer tested positive in an adjacent Alabama county.
New turkey chapter: A new National Wild Turkey Federation chapter was recently launched in Woodbury and the inaugural banquet/fund-raiser netted $17,700, one of the most successful startups in the national organization’s history.
The chapter is called the Shotgun County Longbeards (in reference to the area’s rambunctious history) and membership is open to all area turkey hunters, not just Cannon County residents.
For information call chapter president Marty Tucker at (615) 512-3973 or visit the chapter’s Facebook site.
27th boating fatality: The TWRA recently recovered the body of an elderly boater from Watts Bar Lake where he drowned after apparently falling from his pontoon boat.
The accident is the state’s 27th boating-related fatality of the year.
Snail darter safe: Tennessee’s snail darter has been removed from the endangered species list, where it was placed in 1975 during construction of the Tellico dam.
At the time, the site was the only place the small fish was known to exist. Its numbers have since grown sufficiently since then.
Tag and drag rule: Hunters are reminded about the “tag and drag” rule requiring deer and fall-season turkeys to be tagged or checked in via cell phone before being transported from the field.
Paper tags can be printed out by following instructions on www.gooutdoors.com under “license” information.
Field-tagged deer and turkeys, after being transported, still have to be checked in, either at a checking location or on-line.
Conservationist magazine: The Tennessee Conservationist magazine celebrates its 85th anniversary this year by offering a special subscription discount: six annual issues for $20.
The magazine is noted for its spectacular photography and coverage of the state’s wildlife, nature and outdoors activities.