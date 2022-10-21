Larry CWD

TWRA biologists will check deer heads dropped off at Cedars of Lebanon State Park for CWD.

 TWRA

With deer season underway, for the second year a locker has been placed at Cedars of Lebanon State Park in which hunters can deposit deer heads to be tested for Chronic Wasting Disease.

The locker is located at the park’s maintenance building and will be open during regular park hours.

