Area deer hunters can compare antlers, compete in a Big Buck competition, and take part in a variety of other activities May 22-23 at the Farm Bureau Expo Center, located on the grounds of Lebanon's James E. WardFree Fishing Day Agricultural Center.
For details about times and tickets visit TnDeerExpo.com or call Wes Stone at (615) 289-9551.
TWRA solicits hunting comments -- The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency invites hunters’ input on upcoming seasons and regulations.
The comments will be taken into consideration when the Tennessee Fish & Wildlife Commission meets to discuss future regulations.
Comments can be mailed to: Hunting Season Comments c/o TWRA Wildlife Division, 5107 Edmondson Pike, Nashville, TN 37211
Or they can be emailed to: twra.huntingcomments@tn.gov.
Tennessee’s hunting seasons and regulations are set every two years, but the Commission is allowed to make amendments if deemed necessary.
Free Fishing Day -- The TWRA will hold its annual Free Fishing Day on June 12, which also kicks off Free Fishing Week, during which anyone 15 or younger can fish for free during through June 18.
A license is not required to fish in public waters during that period, but permits may be required on private lakes.
For details, consult the Tennessee Fishing Guide, available for free at most outdoors outlets.
