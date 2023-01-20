Deer season, which began Aug. 26, closed with the Jan. 14-15 Young Sportsman hunts.
Field reports indicate the season was generally good across the state. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency will compile and release the harvest figures in coming weeks.
It will also issue a report on the status of hunting in Chronic Wasting Disease-impacted counties.
This fall’s deer season dates and regulations will be set by the Tennessee Fish & Wildlife Commission around mid-summer.
Local tackle meet: A fishing tackle and outdoors gear swap meet will be held Saturday, Jan. 21 at Charlie Daniels Park in Mt. Juliet between the hours of 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
A wide array of new and used tackle and gear will be available, with the exception of firearms.
A $5 donation is encouraged, with kids 12 and under admitted free. The meet is sponsored by the Percy Priest Hybrid and Striper Club, which donates the proceeds to the TWRA to buy high protein fish food for its fish hatcheries.
For booth rentals or other information call (615) 499-5431.
Hunting comments: The TWRA invites hunters to submit comments and suggestions, which will be taken into consideration when setting this year’s seasons and regulations.
Mail to: Hunting Comments; TWRA Wildlife Division; 5107 Edmondson Pike; Nashville 37211.