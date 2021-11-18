Usually this time of year, preparations would be underway for the Wilson County chapter of Friends of NRA banquet and auction which generates funds to support local, state and national shooting sports and conservation causes.
It won’t be held this year – and maybe never again.
The local chapter, which for years received awards and accolades as one of the nation’s most active and successful, has folded.
“It’s sad to see,” says Gladeville’s Roy Denney who served four terms as the chapter’s chairman.
The FNRA state representative, who had planned to meet with some local members in hope of reviving the chapter, stepped down earlier this year, adding to the disorganization.
Regional director Mike Webb says Friends of NRA hasn’t given up, and holds out hope that the local chapter can be re-activated.
But it will require a new volunteer chairman to make it happen, and that’s the problem. It’s a very labor-intensive position.
“It’s extremely time-consuming, which is why I finally had to give it up,” Denney says. “I totally support what Friends of NRA stands for, and the work it does, but I simply don’t have the time to devote to running it. I think a lot of folks are like me.”
The Wilson County chapter received excellent support from area businesses and individuals who donated merchandise and items for the fund-raising auction. The late Charlie Daniels donated an autographed fiddle, and Denney donated guided turkey hunts.
But despite that support, no one has stepped forward to lead the Wilson County chapter. It is not known if other FNRA chapters around the country have having a similar problem.
The demise of the local chapter means the loss of thousands of dollars annually that went to area schools and civic groups in the form of grants and scholarships.
In addition to supporting shooting, hunting and conservation causes, Friends of NRA is active in promoting firearm safety. It’s Eddie Eagle Program partners with local law enforcement to visit schools and educate youngsters on gun safety. The program has been lauded for its success.
Webb, who for years oversaw the Wilson County banquet and conducted the auction, continues to monitor the situation from his regional office.
He invites anyone willing to assist in reviving the chapter to contact him at (901) 382-4789 or via the Friends of NRA website www.friendsofnra.org.