It’s been a season Mt. Juliet racer Bennie Hamlett would like to forget.
He has endured a series of setbacks ranging from a hard crash to a blown motor and mysterious leaky tires.
“You know the old song, ‘If it weren’t for bad luck …’” Hamlett says, managing a chuckle. “That’s been this year for me, one thing after another.”
Yet Hamlett, 52, one of the area’s most veteran and popular racers, forges on through his 34th season. He is determined to run the final three races at Nashville’s Fairgrounds Speedway, even though he is out of championship contention.
“I’m not giving up,’” he says. “I’m not a quitter.”
Hamlett is 13th in the Pro Late Model standings going into the next race on Sept. 17. An Oct. 8 race is next, followed by the season finale on Oct. 30 that will likely decide the championship.
Three Wilson County drivers are in the top four in the standings: Lebanon’s Dylan Fetcho (1st), Gladeville’s Hunter Wright (2nd) and Mt. Juliet’s Chase Johnson (4th).
The battle between Fetcho and Wright is one of the tightest in the track’s history, with just three points separating them. Johnson still has a shot, 30 points further back.
Meanwhile, for Hamlett, the season has been a nightmare.
He suffered concussion-like injuries in a serious crash on July 9 that caused him to ponder his future in the sport. But he recovered from his injures, got his car repaired, and returned to the track.
In his most recent race Hamlett was taken out by motor problems and a recurring tire leak.
“Twice this year we’ve had a tire go down and can’t find where it’s leaking,” he says.
The leaky tire helped take the air out of the season, but it hasn’t deflated Bennie’s determination.
“Every morning I get up and work my tail off into the night, trying to get this thing turned around,” he says.
Hamlett has considered moving to a lower division next season, where the cost and the competition is not so demanding as in the Pro Late Models with its $100,000 cars and big budgets. But any move he might make is on hold.
“Right now I’m just trying to get through this season and hopefully end it on a positive note,” he says. “I’ll worry about next year next year.”
Hamlett ran his first race in 1988, and over the years won 32 features at Nashville, Highland Rim Speedway in Ridgetop and Riverview Speedway in Carthage.
Last year he landed a premier sponsor in Town & Country Ford, and everything seemed in place for a good season – and possibly a championship run. But those dreams failed to materialize.
“It’s been frustrating,” Hamlett says, “but I’m not giving up.”
Fetcho rained out - Dylan Fetcho planned to take advantage of the open Fairgrounds dates to race in Pensacola, Fla., last weekend, but after hauling his car to the track, the race was rained out.
Wright, meanwhile, is spending his spare time assisting Portland’s Jackson McLerran at Veterans Motorplex. McLerran drives for Wayne Day Racing, as does Wright.
Craftsman is back - Craftsman will return as title sponsor of NASCAR’s truck series next season, replacing Camping World. Craftsman sponsored the series from 1995-2008 before being replaced by Camping World.
The change will have no impact on the series, other than a change in signage at host tracks like Nashville Superspeedway.