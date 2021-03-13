Lebanon 53, Hardin County 37
MURFREESBORO – Exactly 50 years since winning the TSSAA state championship in Jackson, Lebanon's Devilettes earned a berth in Saturday's Class 3A BlueCross Basketball Championship game with a 53-37 win over Hardin County Friday at MTSU's Murphy Center.
Now 30-4, Lebanon will take on 23-3 Blackman in the 5 p.m. title match – the final high school game of the season. Ticket sales have been capped at 1,000 and none were available as of late Friday night.
The contest will be broadcast live on MyTV30 (WUXP). In addition, a free audio broadcast is available via www.tssaasports.com.
“Playing for a championship, that's really something,” said LHS coach Cory Barrett. “You talk about [the late] Campbell Brandon, our gym is named for him. Before we played Thursday's Coach Brandon's son Tom gave us the framed nets from the 1971 state championship game.
“We hope we can play for all the young ladies who came before us. Of course, it's about this team. But we want to play for the history of this program, we're honored to represent this program and we don't take it for granted.”
“When Mr. Brandon brought us those nets, it showed us how important this is for Lebanon,” said junior Terri Reynolds. “That meant a lot to me, made me more hungry to go get it, not only for our team, but for the whole community. It's a lot more than basketball at Lebanon.”
Lebanon 53, Hardin County 37
MURFREESBORO – Riding the hot hand of senior guard Addie Porter, who canned a pair of 3-pointers in the opening minutes, the Devilettes took a quick 9-0 lead against Hardin County in Friday's semifinals and never looked back on the way to a 53-37 victory.
Porter finished the first half with 15 on the way to a double-double of 18 points and 12 rebounds. She added three steals and three assists.
Lebanon led 20-10 after one period and 30-18 at intermission – leading by 16 with 5:41 left in the third before the Lady Tigers (21-3) trimmed the margin to nine at the end of the third (38-29) and six in the early stages of the fourth, but never got closer.
Out-scoring the West Tennessee outfit 15-8 over the final eight minutes, the Devilettes extended their winning streak to 11 consecutive games.
Counting a 1-0 forfeit over Arlington in the District 7-AAA championship game, Hardin County saw their 15-game win streak snapped.
University of North Alabama signee Skyler Gill paced the Lady Tigers with a double-double (10 points and 15 rebounds).
Lebanon junior Terri Reynolds knocked down a trio of 3-pointers on the way to 10 points while post Meioshe Mason finished with eight points.
Lebanon out-rebounded HCHS 33-28 and out-scored their opponents 22-14 in the paint.
LEBANON (53): Terri Reynolds 10, Asia Barr 5, Addie Porter 18, Avery Harris 6, Meioshe Mason 8, Finley Tomlin 5, Madison Jennings 1.
HARDIN CO. (37): Reese Harville 6, Kimme Callahan 6, Skyler Gill 10, Haley Hallett 9, Faith Ann Shelby 3, Monika Mazanek 3.
Halftime score: 30-18, LHS
3-pointers – LHS: Barr 1, Porter 3, Tomlin 1. HCHS: Callahan 2, Shelby 1, Hallett 1.
Free throws – LHS 16-of-22 (73 percent). HCHS 9-of-14 (64 percent).