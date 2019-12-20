Devilettes

Lebanon High's Devilettes (9-2) will play in the finals of the CresCom Bank Holiday Invitational Saturday at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC -- Lebanon's Devilettes reached the finals of the CresCom Holiday Invitational with a 50-38 victory over Southwest DeKalb (GA) Friday afternoon at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.

LHS, 9-2 and winners of seven consecutive games, will play in the tournament finals Saturday at 3:15 pm (Eastern) vs. Lake Highland (FL).

Allissa Mulaski led Lebanon with 15 points (three 3-pointers) and Aaryn Grace Lester added 11.

Addie Porter pulled 12 rebounds, dished out seven assists and scored five points. Avery Harris chipped in with eight points and five boards.

