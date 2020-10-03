Shannon scores 6 touchdowns -
LEBANON – With apologies to baseball standout Ty Bailey, who was presented the crown, Blue Devil tailback Dequantay Shannon was clearly the king of Lebanon's 2020 homecoming celebration.
Shannon, who finds himself on the brink of two major career milestones, accounted for 175 yards from scrimmage and scored six touchdowns to lead his team to a lopsided 44-0 win over Station Camp Friday at Tribble Field / Watkins Stadium.
The Blue Devils cashed in on a couple of early Station Camp fumbles, turning those miscues into quick scores, never giving Station Camp a chance to breathe.
Defensive back Jesse Montgomery recovered a fumble on Station Camp's first offensive snap at the 18, then three plays later Shannon plowed in from the 5 for a 7-0 lead at the 10:21 mark.
Shortly thereafter, the Bison turned the ball over again, this time at the 32 as tackle Demonte Cook pounced on the loose ball.
LHS quarterback Jalen Abston connected with Jarred Hall who hauled in a leaping, one-handed reception at the Station Camp 1. Shannon waltzed in on the next play for a 14-0 lead and the party was pretty much over for the Bison with 9:48 left in the first quarter.
“I told our kids I wanted us to start fast,” said Lebanon coach Chuck Gentry. “I didn't want to give them any encouragement or let them hang around.
“We handled business and did what we practiced all week. We were still sloppy at times. Games like this you want to try to get everybody in. We made some big plays early and of course the shutout is great.”
Leading 14-0 the Blue Devils got the ball back at the Station Camp 49 following a short punt.
It didn't take long for the home team to find the end zone as Abston noticed Shannon all along on a wheel route down the sideline for a 49-yard touchdown play – pushing the score to 21-0 at the 6:36 mark of the first quarter.
Shannon scored twice more in the second quarter on runs of 39 and 35 yards for a 35-0 lead with 5:23 remaining on the second quarter clock.
Pinned deep in their own territory followed a dropped kickoff return, the Bison gave up a safety as Davis was trapped in the end zone on a roll-out pass attempt – allowing Lebanon to go into intermission up 37-0.
Working with a running clock, Lebanon opened the third period with an 11-play, 80-yard touchdown drive that ended with Shannon punching in from the 2 yard line for a 44-0 lead with 4:34 left in the third.
Shannon, who is approaching 3,000 rushing yards in his varsity career, ran 15 times for 126 yards and five touchdowns. He added one reception for 49 yards and a score and is nearing 50 career touchdowns.
Sophomore Josh Bass came off the bench for 30 yards on six attempts.
Abston, who was victimized by at least three drops, completed 12-of-17 pass attempts for 212 yards with one touchdown and was picked off by Station Camp defensive back Aden Murray.
Hall led Lebanon with three receptions for 51 yards, Will Seats caught two balls for 34 yards, Kemontez Logue had two catches for 21, Devin Greene 2 two for 13. Ricardus Beasley one reception for 35 yards and Anthony Crowell caught one pass for nine years.
On the final play of the contest, Lebanon's freshman safety K.K. West intercepted a Blake Lancaster pass and returned it 34 yards.
SCHS ninth grader Luke Dickens came off the bench and led the Bison with 31 yards on just three second half carries. Isaiah Brooks ran five times for a negative eight and Davis carried eight times for 14 yards.
Davis completed 10-of-5 passes for 7 yards while Lancaster went 4-of-6 for 61 yards and was picked off once.
The Bison managed just 125 yards in total offense along with five first downs and were penalized 13 times for 113 yards.
The Blue Devils rang up 374 yards from scrimmage and 16 first downs with 11 penalties for 110 yards.
Lebanon heads into fall break 1-2 in region play and 3-3 overall with an Oct. 16 date at Stewarts Creek next on the schedule.
The Bison dropped to 0-7 / 0-3 in league play headed into an open week, followed by an Oct. 16 home game versus Sumner County rival Beech.
Station Camp has lost 21 consecutive games dating back to a 52-0 victory at Hunters Lane in September of 2018.