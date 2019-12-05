Nov. 25 at Sam Houston Elementary --
A dozen members of the Lebanon High football team gave up a morning of their Thanksgiving break to participate in "Read Me Day" at Sam Houston Elementary School.
It was tough to tell who enjoyed it more -- the football players or the youngsters.
The crew assembled Monday morning, Nov. 25 for breakfast in the Sam Houston library, then split into two-man teams.
Senior Christian Borden and junior Jesse Montgomery were escorted to the class of Kelly Hudson where they were greeted by 16 eager second graders.
After reading "Go, Dog. Go!" the football players fielded questions until it was time to move on.
Lebanon High's participation in Read Me Day was organized by Blue Devil assistant coaches Shaun Frey and Josh Williams.
"This was good for our guys," said Lebanon head coach Chuck Gentry.
"We like to get out in the community and this bunch didn't need much convincing. They had a big time with the kids."