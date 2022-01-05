WOODY’S WOODS & WATERS -
You can have your pirate treasure map with X marking the spot where the booty is buried. I’d rather trip over an old tackle box in Aunt Edna’s attic and discover a Giant Copper Haskell Minnow lure inside.
The only other one known to exist brought over $100,000 at auction.
Vintage lures can be worth their weight in gold – literally -- and buying and trading them has become a big business.
Mt. Juliet’s Gibby Gibson is a long-time collector and expert appraiser. He attended an antique-lure auction in Louisville in which the top plug brought almost $100,000.
Someone brought it by “to see if it was worth anything.”
Discovering tackle box jewels gets harder and harder. About gone are the days when you might pick up a battered old box at a yard sale and find a rare Hump-Backed Bass Buster in mint condition, priced at six figures on eBay.
Gibby says the word is out about how valuable old lures can be, and few slip through the fingers of savvy collectors. But, like gold mines, there are still occasional discoveries.
The vintage tackle market has exploded not just in the U.S., but also in Japan, where some of the valuable lures end up. That’s not surprising; sport fishing is big in Japan. A largemouth bass that tied the world record was caught there in 2009, and the country has lots of angling aficionados with a fondness for old tackle – and an eye for a good investment.
What determines the value of an old lure? Age and rarity are the main factors – the Giant Copper Haskell Minnow was patented in 1858 and is the only one known to exist. The lure’s condition is also important. A plug that could be worth thousands of dollars is snubbed by collectors if it’s too rusty and battered.
I’m just the opposite. I like old lures that reflect a history, like a tooth-scarred 1930’s Lazy Ike with half the paint chewed off. Imagine the fish it has caught, the battles it has waged.
Gibby has a hand-forged spinning lure that dates back to the Civil War. Despite its age, he said it isn’t particularly valuable because of its poor condition. To me, its condition is its charm – imagine the anglers who used it over a century ago, and the tales that rusty old spinner could tell.
Being pristine increases an antique lure’s market value, but I like one that’s seen action.
Sometimes the box an old lure came in is worth more than the lure. Most fishermen don’t keep the box when they buy a new lure. They throw it away, which makes the few that survive rare and, therefore, valuable. Also, many of the antique cardboard boxes are decorated with elaborate designs and paintings that are works of art.
Vintage lure boxes, like other musty old tackle, can be worth a fortune.
Think about that next time Aunt Edna asks you to help clean the attic.