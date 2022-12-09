Larry Woody's Notebook -
Due to the spread of a contagious bird disease, waterfowl hunters are advised to take precautions when cleaning their kill, and homeowners are cautioned to stop feeding songbirds and avoid contact with dead or sick ones.
The disease, Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) has been found in areas of the state and can be fatal to wild birds as well as domestic poultry.
Hunters are asked to clean their birds in the field and dispose of the remains to avoid potential transmission. Wildlife watchers are advised to stop using bird baths and feeders that cause songbirds to congregate and possibly be exposed to the contagious disease.
Anyone who comes across a dead or dying bird is asked to contact the TWRA through their local health officials.
Boat fatalities case: A Memphis man has been sentenced to 12 years incarceration after a personal watercraft crash resulted in the deaths of two persons.
The TWRA, which worked the 2020 accident on Pickwick Lake, announced the sentence handed down by a Hardin County court after the man pled guilty to vehicular homicide by intoxication.
The personal watercraft he was riding collided with another personal watercraft, killing the man who was operating it, along with his young daughter.
The TWRA has lobbied to make Boating Under the Influence penalties as stringent as Driving Under the Influence penalties. It has made the enforcement of BUI laws a point of emphasis when patrolling the state’s increasingly congested waters.
Lebanon CWD test site: A locker has been placed at Cedars of Lebanon State Park in which hunters can deposit deer heads to be tested for Chronic Wasting Disease.
The locker is located at the park’s maintenance building and will be open during regular park hours.
A Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency biologist will collect the heads and send them to a lab to test for the deadly disease that has spread throughout West Tennessee.
So far it has not been found in Middle Tennessee, although Wayne County is designated “high risk.”
Conservationist magazine: The Tennessee Conservationist magazine celebrates its 85th anniversary this year by offering a special subscription discount: six annual issues for $20.
The magazine is noted for its spectacular photography and coverage of the state’s wildlife, nature and outdoors activities.
Subscriptions can be made at www.tnstateparks.com/conservationist with the code word GREEN.
Contact information: Email area outdoors news and photos to larrywoody@gmail.com. Please include a contact number.
