Sun and clouds mixed. Near record high temperatures. High 88F. Winds light and variable.
Mostly clear. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Sunny skies. High near 85F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind: NNE @ 4 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 53%
Wind Chill: 88°
Heat Index: 93°
UV Index: 8 Very High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ENE @ 3 mph
Humidity: 54%
Wind Chill: 87°
Heat Index: 92°
UV Index: 6 High
Wind: ENE @ 5 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Humidity: 60%
Wind Chill: 84°
Heat Index: 89°
UV Index: 2 Low
Wind: ENE @ 4 mph
Humidity: 62%
UV Index: 1 Low
Wind: NE @ 4 mph
Humidity: 67%
Wind Chill: 82°
Heat Index: 87°
UV Index: 0 Low
Wind: NE @ 2 mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 76%
Wind Chill: 78°
Heat Index: 78°
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: NE @ 1 mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 75°
Heat Index: 79°
Wind: NE @ 0 mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 73°
Heat Index: 75°
Visibility: 6 mi
Precip: 12% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 72°
Heat Index: 74°
Precip: 8% Chance
Wind Chill: 70°
Heat Index: 72°
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: ENE @ 1 mph
Humidity: 93%
Wind Chill: 69°
Heat Index: 70°
Mt. Juliet's Savanna Schaffer
Loser-out game set for 5 pm tonight -
GLADEVILLE - Here's the Wednesday, May 11 schedule for District 9-4A softball at Wilson Central High.
5 pm Wilson Central v. Green Hill (loser-out)
7 pm Mt. Juliet v. winner of WC-GH (finals)
Thursday, May 12
6 pm "if necessary" game
Both teams in finals will advance to the Region 5-4A tournament.
Results from Tuesday, May 10
Green Hill 9, Lebanon 2 (loser-out): Lockard Boyle w/ a 3-run HR in the 4th for GHHS.
Mt. Juliet 2, Wilson Central 1: Annalise Mecklenburg GWRBI in top of 7th.
