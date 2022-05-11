MJ Savanna Schaffer

Mt. Juliet's Savanna Schaffer 

 Tommy Bryan

Loser-out game set for 5 pm tonight -

GLADEVILLE - Here's the Wednesday, May 11 schedule for District 9-4A softball at Wilson Central High.

5 pm Wilson Central v. Green Hill (loser-out)

7 pm Mt. Juliet v. winner of WC-GH (finals)

Thursday, May 12

6 pm "if necessary" game

Both teams in finals will advance to the Region 5-4A tournament.

Results from Tuesday, May 10

Green Hill 9, Lebanon 2 (loser-out): Lockard Boyle w/ a 3-run HR in the 4th for GHHS.

Mt. Juliet 2, Wilson Central 1: Annalise Mecklenburg GWRBI in top of 7th.