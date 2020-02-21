Tigers advance to semifinals
UPDATED -- WATERTOWN -- Smith County wasn’t even supposed to play Thursday night, and yet the Owls pushed Watertown to the limit in a thrilling 56-53 overtime loss to the Purple Tigers in a District 8AA tournament “loser-out” quarterfinal game.
Smith County (5-26) entered the tournament as the No. 8 seed and upended No. 5-seed Livingston Academy 70-65 in Tuesday's “play-in game.”
No. 4-seed Watertown (20-8) will move on to face No. 1-seed Upperman on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Tennessee Tech University's Hooper Eblen Center. The four semifinalists are all guaranteed a berth in next week's Region 4AA tournament.
“At this point, we are glad we are in the region,” said Watertown head coach Matt Bradshaw.
“That’s a big step, big hurdle for us, especially with this group graduating as many seniors as graduated last year. That’s huge for these kids. We play a lot of sophomores, and just the ability for them to continue doing what we’ve been doing over the last several years, that’s a big hurdle for this group. We will celebrate that and enjoy that tonight. As far as Upperman goes, we will work on that tomorrow.”
With the game tied 53-53 in overtime, Watertown’s Elijah Williams stole the ball at midcourt and put up a layup with 36 seconds left.
On the next trip down the court, Smith County’s Austin DuCrest tried a three-pointer that was off the mark, and Watertown’s Rayquan Verge was fouled as he grabbed the rebound with :02.7 seconds left. Verge hit the second free throw to put the Purple Tigers up by three points. Following back-to-back Watertown timeouts, Quantarrius Hughes-Malone stepped in front of Smith County’s inbounds pass and held onto the ball for the win.
“A lot of times, it’s just being in situations, and we’ve been in these situations seven times this year,” said Bradshaw. “The kids did a good job tonight. It was a tough game to play. It was a lot of pressure on our kids as far as Smith County and where they were seeded.
“I have to give the kids a lot of credit. We got down by six with less than a minute to go and found a way to go to overtime.”
Just as Watertown’s play in overtime was thrilling, the way the Purple Tigers extended the game was equally as improbable.
Smith County built a 48-42 advantage with 36 seconds left in regulation.
Hughes-Malone hit a layup and was fouled on the play to set up a three-point play that narrowed the gap to 48-45 with 21 seconds left.
The Owls couldn’t capitalize on back-to-back one-and-one trips to the line, and Watertown regained possession with nine seconds left.
The Purple Tigers passed the ball around until it landed in the hands of Eli Scarlett who drained a three-pointer with about two seconds left to tie the game at 48-48 and send force overtime.
Watertown started the game on a 14-9 run in the first. Smith County had a 12-10 advantage in the second as Watertown clung to a 24-21 lead at the half.
The Owls went on an 11-8 run in the third to tie the game 32-32. The two teams traded leads five times and scored 16 points apiece in the fourth period.
“I thought our kids played hard tonight,” Bradshaw said. “You've got to lean on your guys that got you here, and they did a good job tonight.”
Hughes-Malone led Watertown in scoring with 18 points and added seven rebounds and three steals. Verge finished with 15 points, six rebounds and five steals.
Williams had eight points, nine rebounds and three steals.
Earlier in the evening, former Watertown assistant coach Jason Knowles and his Cannon County team knocked off DeKalb County 41-39.
The Lions will face York Institute on Saturday at 9 p.m. at Tennessee Tech University's Hooper Eblen Center.
Smith County (53): Dennis West 20, Cody Kemp 12, Johnny Lyda 9, Austin DuCrest 5, Cameron Spivey 5, Jaden Apple-Gibbs 2.
Watertown (56): Quantarrius Hughes-Malone 18, Rayquan Verge 15, Elijah Williams 8, Brayden Cousino 8, Eli Scarlett 7.