The Jim Donnell Memorial Dove Shoot, held annually on a Wilson County farm, drew 120 hunters from five states, and entry fees and an auction generated approximately $6,000 for the American Lung Association.
The traditional opening-day dove hunt is organized by Sandy Donnell in tribute to her late husband, who was an avid hunter, with assistance from son Philip and a staff of volunteers.
In addition to area hunters, others came from Alabama, Florida, Vermont and Michigan to participate.
Food for the lunch was donated by Stroud’s BBQ, and area merchants and individuals provided items for the auction.
“So many people worked hard to make the day a success,” Sandy said. “It would be impossible to do it without them. It was a great event for a great cause, and we hope to continue it well into the future.”
Hunter Education: With some hunting seasons underway and more to follow, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency reminds hunters that anyone born after Jan. 1, 1969 must complete a certified Hunter Education class to obtain a license.
An exception can be granted if the person gets an Apprentice License, which comes with certain restrictions – including hunting with an adult who has passed the Hunter Ed course.
The Hunter Ed classes can be taken on-line. Detailed information about the classes and other license requirements is available on the TWRA website, tnwildlife.org and in the Tennessee Trapping & Hunting Guide, available for free at most outdoors outlets.
Tag and drag rule: Hunters are also reminded about the “tag and drag” rule requiring deer and turkeys to be tagged or checked in via I-phone before being transported from the field.
Paper tags can be printed out by following instructions on gooutdoors.com under “license” information. Field-tagged deer and turkeys still have to be checked in, either at a checking site or on-line.
Report turkey sightings: The TWRA asks the public to report sightings of young turkeys to assist its ongoing survey of the population. Turkeys born in the spring are now half-grown and easy to distinguish from adult birds.
Details and a link to the reporting sight are posted on tnwildlife.org.
Conservationist magazine: The Tennessee Conservationist magazine celebrates its 85th anniversary this year by offering a special subscription discount: six annual issues for $20.
The magazine is noted for its spectacular photography and coverage of the state’s wildlife, nature and outdoors activities.