The 11th annual Jim Donnell Memorial dove shoot will be held Wednesday, Sept. 1, the traditional opening day of dove season.
All of the shooting positions are filled, but reservations are available for a lunch and auction prior to the hunt on the Donnell family farm in Wilson County.
Proceeds go to the American Lung Association.
To make a reservation or a donation, call Sandy Donnell at (615) 754-7308.
Deadly waters: Fifteen people have died in boating-related accidents in Tennessee so far this year, following a record 32 deaths last year.
The most recent fatality was a 3-year-old child who drowned on Tellico Lake after apparently falling overboard unnoticed. Officials said the child was not wearing a life jacket as required by law any time a boat is moving, including drifting. The incident is being investigated.
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says increasingly congested lakes make boating more hazardous, especially during the peak summer months. The Agency continues to emphasize safety precautions and awareness at all times.
Gallatin swap meet: An August 28 Gallatin swap meet will offer a wide range of fishing tackle, hunting and camping gear, and other items for sale and barter.
It will be held at the Triple Creek Park pavilion, with doors opening at 8 am. There is no admission charge. Booths are available for $10. A pancake breakfast starts at 7 am, at a cost of $5 per plate.
For information contact Hal Hendricks at (615) 476-0145 or halhendricks@bellsouth.net.
Photo contests: Entries are being accepted for the TWRA’s annual Tennessee Wildlife calendar competition. Photos must be of Tennessee wildlife, flora, natural scenes and settings. The deadline is Sept. 10. For details visit www.tnwildlife.org.
The Tennessee Wildlife Federation is also taking submissions for its 7th annual wildlife and landscape photo contest. For entry details visit the TWF website -- www.tnwf.org.
Contact info: Email area outdoors news and photos to larrywoody@gmail.com. Please include a contact number.