Today

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some clouds. Low 73F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some clouds. Low 73F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy late. High 92F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.