Three Mt. Juliet High athletes signed scholarship papers and / or NCAA National Letters of Intent Wednesday, Dec. 18 during ceremonies at Tommy Martin Gymnasium to open the Early Signing Period.
Mt. Juliet WR / DB Malik Bowen signed a letter of intent with Duke University. Bowen, an All-Region selection and MJ's Offensive Player of the Year, is the son of Michelle and Christopher Bowen.
Mt. Juliet's three-time All-District 9AAA softball player Camryn Cernuto signed scholarship papers Thursday with Chattanooga State Community College. She is the daughter of Tammy and Vince Cernuto.
Alyssa Costley, a standout both in the circle and at the plate for Mt. Juliet, will continue her education and athletic career at Gallatin's Volunteer State Community College. She is the daughter of Amy and Kevin Costley.