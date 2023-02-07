LEBANON - Former NFL All-Pro running back, Heisman Trophy winner and Tennessee State University head football coach Eddie George will headline the inaugural "Omega Bash" slated 6 p.m. Thursday, March 9 at the Farm Bureau Expo Center.
Proceeds generated from the event, organizers are calling "A Night with Eddie George & Friends", will benefit the community and youth endeavors of the Wilson County Omega Project.
The Wilson County Omegas have engaged with the community by providing Thanksgiving and Christmas baskets, participating in Halloween events as well as developing the Omega Project -- which has provided over 1,200 local youth with fun, free summer events such as basketball tournaments, pool parties, movie nights and mentoring.
Plans call for a fireside chat with Coach George, great food, good music and a silent auction.
* University of Georgia defensive lineman Zion Logue, a Lebanon High Class of 2019 graduate as well as a two-time national champion and a two-time SEC champion, will be on hand.
* Also attending will be Tennessee Martin graduate Colton Dowell, a 2017 graduate of Wilson Central High. A two-time All-OVC first team selection, Dowell caught 177 passes in his career at UTM for a school record 2,796 yards and 19 touchdowns.
Tickets for the Omega Bash will be $95 per person with VIP tickets available for $150 per person. VIP tickets allow for a photo to be made with Coach George and one item to be personally autographed.