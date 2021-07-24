Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 93F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tonight

Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms possible. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.

Tomorrow

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. High 87F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.