On Dec. 8 a blockbuster announcement made national racing news: Nashville’s historic Fairgrounds Speedway would be taken over by Speedway Motorsports, Inc., with plans to bring big-league NASCAR racing back to the track and also enhance local racing.
Nashville mayor John Cooper joined SMI president/CEO Marcus Smith in making the announcement, and an artist’s rendering of the gleaming new facility was unveiled.
But there was a hitch: granting SMI a 30-year lease had to be approved by the Fair Board, which oversees the Metro-owned Fairgrounds.
So far that approval has not been given, amid opposition from an anti-track neighborhood faction.
If the deal falls through, not only will the NASCAR plans fizzle, the track itself may not survive. That would be devastating for area drivers and fans, many of whom come from Wilson County -- including two former track champions and six of last season’s top racers.
“There’s a feeling that if the SMI deal doesn’t happen, the track can’t last,” says Terrell Davis, editor of Middle Tennessee Racing News. “It needs upgrading, and SMI, with its experience and resources, was seen as its salvation.”
The 64-year-old track narrowly avoided the wrecking ball a few years ago. Former Nashville mayor Karl Dean wanted to demolish it, but was deterred by a by a grass-roots fans organization.
Since then, the track has undergone management changes, with the lease currently held by Illinois-based Track Enterprises. Randy Dice, who had overseen the day-to-day operation, chose not to return this year.
(Nashville’s Fairgrounds Speedway is not associated with Nashville Superspeedway in Gladeville, which, coincidentally, earlier was purchased by SMI.)
Drivers are concerned about the ongoing delay in what they thought was a done deal.
“We need to know something as soon as possible, because we have to make plans,” says Mt. Juliet’s Bennie Hamlett, one of the track’s veteran racers.
“Our racing budgets depend on sponsorships,” Hamlett says, “and we can’t complete sponsorship deals until we know what’s going to happen with the track – how many races we’ll run and so on.”
Hamlett, whose son Peyton also plans to race this season, adds:
“I’m all for the (SMI) deal. I think it will be great for the track and for racing throughout Middle Tennessee. But we need to know something soon.”
The Fair Board and the Speedway have a contentious history. Gary Baker, who operated the track during its final seasons of hosting NASCAR events, blamed the Fair Board for losing the track’s NASCAR Cup races in 1984.
The current holdup is caused by a neighborhood group’s concern that expanding the track’s operation will increase noise and traffic. But it has been noted that anyone who moved there in the past 64 years knew they were moving next to a racetrack.
“It’s very frustrating,” Hamlett says. “Hopefully it’ll be resolved, and soon.”