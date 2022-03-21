NASHVILLE - After a long delay, an “agreement in principle” to grant Charlotte, N.C.-based Speedway Motorsports Inc. (SMI) a 30-year lease to operate Nashville’s Fairgrounds Speedway is close to finalization, according to a person involved in the negotiations.
“It’s happening,” says Norm Partin of Partin & Associates, who has long-standing business ties with SMI’s Bristol Motor Speedway which will provide the Fairgrounds management group.
“There’s absolutely no question about it,” Partin said Saturday. “It’s just a matter of when. I think we’re probably talking weeks. Marcus Smith (SMI president and CEO) said it’s on the one-yard line.”
Partin said the delay was created by the departure of two members of the governing Metro Fair Board shortly after the SMI announcement.
The vacancies must be filled before the Board can vote approval of the lease for the city-owned facility.
Partin provided a transcript of a recent TV interview in which Smith said of the Fairgrounds takeover: “It’s going to be part of our future. We’re really bullish about it.”
Smith would not rule out SMI being able to make renovations and expansions in time to hold NASCAR racing at the Fairgrounds by next year:
“Our team is so amazing, I wouldn’t want to say no.”
SMI’s aim is to bring NASCAR Cup Series racing back to the Fairgrounds, while also maintaining local racing.
NASCAR events at the Fairgrounds would not conflict with NASCAR racing at Nashville Superspeedway in Gladeville, which SMI also owns – along with tracks in Charlotte, Atlanta, Bristol, Las Vegas, Kentucky, New Hampshire, North Wilkesboro and Sonoma, Calif.
SMI’s vast resources would spell a bright future for racing at the 65-year-old Fairgrounds track – and perhaps its salvation.
The SMI/Metro “agreement” was announced Nov. 30, creating national headlines and generating excitement among racing fans throughout Middle Tennessee.
However, as months passed with no finalized deal, worries arose.
“I’m definitely concerned,” said Mt. Juliet’s Bennie Hamlett, who has raced at the Fairgrounds for 33 years. “They had me convinced it was done, but we’re still waiting.”
Hamlett is one of several Wilson County racers closely following the developments.
Others include 2020 Fairgrounds champion Dylan Fetcho of Lebanon, whose father Scott is a retired Fairgrounds driver and now assists his son’s efforts.
“They made the big announcement and there were a lot of headlines,” said Fetcho. “Since then, it’s been quiet as a mouse.”
While awaiting the anticipated SMI takeover, the track will continue to be operated by Illinois-based Track Enterprises, Inc. The 2022 season opens next month.
Should the SMI deal for some reason fall through, can Fairgrounds Speedway survive?
“I sort of doubt it,” Hamlett said. “Hopefully it will work out.”