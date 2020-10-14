In autumn, turkeys’ thoughts turn from romance to acorns.
That’s why hunting them during the fall season, which runs Oct. 17-30, requires a different approach.
In the traditional spring season, imitating a sultry hen whispering sweet nothings will make a gobbler come running with flowers and candy.
During spring mating season, normally wary old toms become as giddy as teenagers on prom night. Two big long-beards once raced each other across a field to the fence row where I was hunkered down, imitating a purring Jezebel with a slate call.
The gobbler that got there first was the loser.
It’s different in the fall. The romancing is over, the eggs are hatched, the poults are almost grown.
Lebanon’s Clarence Dies, who has collected all four sub-species of wild turkeys on the North American continent, and whose hand-made Three-Tracks box calls have been luring in gobblers for decades, knows how to talk turkey.
He changes his tune in the fall. He says gobblers will still respond to certain types of calling, but more out of curiosity than courtship.
Setting up is also more important in the fall, because turkeys tend to hang around feeding areas, with acorns being their favorite forage. Fields in which corn and other grain has been harvested also prime locales, and it’s harder to lure them away.
Several years ago when the state’s turkey population was exploding, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency instituted a fall season. Most Middle Tennessee counties had a liberal limit of six birds, either sex.
In the spring hens are off-limits. I never understood the logic of protecting hens in the spring and allowing as many as six per county to be killed in the fall.
Biologists said hens needed to be protected in the spring so they could nest. But if they were protected in the fall, they could nest the following spring. A dead hen was a dead hen, regardless of the time of year.
But there were plenty of turkeys at the time, and harvesting hens didn’t seem to be a big concern. I bagged a number of beardless birds every autumn. Being allowed to take the first one to come along improved my odds of having turkey for Thanksgiving.
It was too good to last. Turkeys began to vanish in some areas and the experts were – and are – baffled.
The TWRA closed the fall season in some counties and more recently decided to protect hens in all others. That’s probably a good move, although odd that for years we were assured killing hens in the fall was OK, and now it’s not.
Not being able to bag an autumn hen lowers hunters’ chance for success, but hopefully it will help restore the flocks.
The fall hunt doesn’t match the spring hunt in popularity and participation, and wasn’t expected to. But it’s a great time to be outdoors, going on a bonus hunt with a chance to bag a bonus bird.