Football set for spring of 2021
LEBANON -- While the NAIA has yet to set an official start date for the 2021 spring football season, Cumberland University head coach Tim Mathis has a hunch.
"Just looking at the calendar, I think we could start back around the first of February," Mathis said. "It would make sense, in order to have championships for baseball, softball, track and everything else in warmer weather."
Mathis, welcomed some 135 players to campus back on Aug. 10, only to tell them the Mid-South Conference was moving football competition to the spring of 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since they arrived, they have been heavily involved in early morning conditioning (running), on-line classes and regular trips to the weight room.
"We have four guys, all seniors, who won't be with us in the spring because they are on track to graduate in December," Mathis said.
"I told each one of them to do what was best for them and their families.
"Two will go on to advanced degree programs at other institutions, one will enroll immediately in the police academy and the other has a job lined up.
"They need to move on with their lives. One of them was concerned that he might be letting his teammates down.
"I told him the coronavirus let us down, not him."
Mathis said his charges got back into the weight room this week with plans on holding a limited fall practice in late September and October. "The conference hasn't set any limits on practice days in the fall," Mathis said.
"We're not going to wear the guys out. It looks like we'll continue to lift so many days a week through the fall, and will work in practice around those lift days. If we're lifting on a Thursday, we won't practice on a Thursday."
Mathis went on to say Cumberland's incoming class of freshmen should benefit greatly from having this time to learn the system and to get acclimated to the program's strength and conditioning program.
"Some of these guys will earn a chance to get on the field in the spring, a chance they might not have had in fall camp.
CU ATHLETICS NEWS -- Hope Rogers has been hired as Director of Sports Performance, replacing Levi Steinhauer.
Rogers joined the Sports Performance staff as a graduate assistant during Fall 2019, working primarily with baseball, softball, men's and women's tennis, men's volleyball and assisted with football.
She's a former softball standout at Presbyterian College.