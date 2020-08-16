Varsity games and matches scheduled for the week of Aug. 17 - Aug. 22 in Wilson County prep sports
Wilson County Prep Volleyball Monday, Aug. 17
Watertown at TN Christian
Lebanon at Summit
Merrol Hyde at Green Hill
Friendship Christian at Davidson Acd.
Tuesday, Aug.18
Watertown at Clay County
LeVergne at Lebanon
Mt. Juliet at Smyrna
Green Hill at Wilson Central
MJ Christian at Donelson Christian
BGA at Friendship Christian
Thursday, Aug. 20
Jackson Co. at Watertown
Lebanon at Wilson Central
Green Hill at Smyrna
MJ Christian at University School
Friday, Aug. 21
Watertown at Smyrna Tournament
Saturday, Aug. 22
Watertown at Smyrna Tournament
MJ Christian at MTCS Tournament
Wilson County Girls Soccer Tuesday, Aug. 18
MT Christian at Friendship Christian
Lebanon at Portland
Green Hill at Beech
MT Golden Eagles at Wilson Central
Thursday, Aug. 20
Green Hill at LaVergne
MT Golden Eagles at Friendship
Watertown at York Institute
Mt. Juliet at Smyrna
Lebanon at Wilson Central
Wilson County Prep Football Friday, Aug. 21
Gallatin at Lebanon
Stewarts Creek at Mt. Juliet
Friendship Christian at Trousdale Co.
Wilson Central at Springfield'
Watertown at Gordonsville
Goodpasture at Mt. Juliet Christian*
*at MJ Middle School