Fall balls

Varsity games and matches scheduled for the week of Aug. 17 - Aug. 22 in Wilson County prep sports

Wilson County Prep Volleyball Monday, Aug. 17

Watertown at TN Christian

Lebanon at Summit

Merrol Hyde at Green Hill

Friendship Christian at Davidson Acd.

Tuesday, Aug.18

Watertown at Clay County

LeVergne at Lebanon

Mt. Juliet at Smyrna

Green Hill at Wilson Central

MJ Christian at Donelson Christian

BGA at Friendship Christian

Thursday, Aug. 20

Jackson Co. at Watertown

Lebanon at Wilson Central

Green Hill at Smyrna

MJ Christian at University School

Friday, Aug. 21

Watertown at Smyrna Tournament

Saturday, Aug. 22

Watertown at Smyrna Tournament

MJ Christian at MTCS Tournament

Wilson County Girls Soccer Tuesday, Aug. 18

MT Christian at Friendship Christian

Lebanon at Portland

Green Hill at Beech

MT Golden Eagles at Wilson Central

Thursday, Aug. 20

Green Hill at LaVergne

MT Golden Eagles at Friendship

Watertown at York Institute

Mt. Juliet at Smyrna

Lebanon at Wilson Central

Wilson County Prep Football Friday, Aug. 21

Gallatin at Lebanon

Stewarts Creek at Mt. Juliet

Friendship Christian at Trousdale Co.

Wilson Central at Springfield'

Watertown at Gordonsville

Goodpasture at Mt. Juliet Christian*

*at MJ Middle School

