!! FCS Tidwell

Friendship Christian Class of 2022 linebacker Noah Tidwell

 Tommy Bryan
LEBANON - Friendship Christian Class of 2022 linebacker Noah Tidwell will be furthering his education and athletic career at Tennessee Tech University this fall.
 
The son of Darrell and Heather Tidwell, Noah played in the defensive line for most of his prep career before moving to linebacker as a senior.
 
In 2021 he was in on 44 tackles, recovered a fumble and intercepted a pass, despite playing with a harness to keep a shoulder in place.
 
