Each episode of the weekly Southern Woods & Waters outdoor TV show runs for one hour.
But producing that one hour requires about 15 hours of filming, editing, guest-scheduling and other prep-work.
Doing the show is easy,” says host Brandon Dowdy of Lebanon. “It’s everything that’s involved before we go on the air that’s time-consuming.”
The show attracts about a half-million weekly viewers on TV, its website (www.swwtv.com) and Facebook, and Dowdy knows his stuff.
“I grew up hunting and fishing in this area,” says the Gladeville native who currently resides in Tuckers Crossroads. “Several shows are filmed around here.”
Dowdy graduated from Tennessee Tech with a degree in wildlife biology, and returned to Lebanon to build a landscaping and mowing business, Mowing & More.
A few years ago he met Hugh McNaughten, then host of the TV show, at a wildlife dinner, and they became close friends. Dowdy joined the show as co-host, and assumed the lead position four years ago, following the sudden death of McNaughten.
McNaughten had carried on Jimmy Holt’s original Tennessee Outdoorsman show which ran for 34 years. McNaughten hosted it for another 21 years under the new Southern Woods & Waters banner.
“I was a fan of the show going back to when ‘Uncle Jimmy’ was the host,” Dowdy says. “It has built a great following over the years.”
Telecast from Channel 5’s Nashville studio, the show airs live on Channel 5-Plus every Thursday night from 8-9. It re-runs on Friday (2-3) and Sunday (8-9) and can be viewed on the website.
Dowdy had no TV experience when he joined the show.
“I’d never done any filming or editing,” he says. “Hugh helped me a lot, and other than that, I was self-taught.”
Dowdy’s cameraman is Richard Kirby, a Tuckers Crossroads neighbor and fellow avid outdoorsman.
“Richard is my right-hand man,” Dowdy says. “I couldn’t do it without him.”
Dowdy doesn’t profess to be a “professional outdoorsman.”
“I’m just an average guy who likes to hunt and fish,” he says. “I’m just like most of our viewers.”
Dowdy and wife Marcie have two children, Emery, 10, and Neyland, five.
“Emery is my hunting and fishing buddy,” he says. “She’s like me – she loves everything about the outdoors.”
When Jimmy Holt hosted the show, one of his guests was President Jimmy Carter.
Dowdy hasn’t had a President appear, but he did book “Mountain Man” from the Duck Dynasty TV series. Mountain Man’s real name is Tim Geraudy, a Portland resident.
“We did some events in addition to the show,” Dowdy says, “and everywhere we went, people came by, wanting to meet him.”
Dating back to its debut some 55 years ago, Southern Woods & Waters is perhaps the nation’s longest-running outdoors show, with no sign of slowing down.
“The outdoors are exploding in popularity in Middle Tennessee,” Dowdy says. “As long as the viewers enjoy the show, we’ll keep doing it.”