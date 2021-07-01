Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 84F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 84F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.