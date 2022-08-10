WOODY’S WOODS & WATERS -
Silver moonlight shimmered on the water as a big green Romeo called to Juliet across the marshy pond:
“Hurruph! Hurruph! Hurrumph!”
Juliet flicked a bug out of the air with her long sticky tongue and coyly replied:
“Hurruph! Hurrumph! Hurrumph!”
It was a sultry mid-summer night, and the bullfrogs were a-courting. And through the murky, bath-warm water slipped Tim White, gig poised, headlamp searching the reedy bank for gleaming eyes.
I slogged along behind, one eye out for frogs, another out for big water snakes that cut Vs across the slick surface. I was enjoying an old-fashioned frog hunt at the invitation of Tim, a veteran TWRA biologist, Michael Bobel, manager of Old Hickory Lake Wildlife Management Area, and Michael’s son Caleb.
We split up at the start of the hunt, Michael and Caleb working one side of the shallow, two-acre pond, Tim and I the other half.
Tim explained why we waded in the thigh-deep water instead of hunting from the bank: frogs sit facing outward, so it’s easier to pick up the reflection of their eyes from the water.
Tim equipped me with a pair of chest waders and a headlamp, and said not to worry about snakes; they were more afraid of us than we were of them. If that’s true, those were some really scared snakes.
Tim is such an expert frogger that he can tell the size of a bullfrog by the width between its eyes, and he takes only the big ones.
He uses a home-made gig fashioned from a 12-foot expandable painter’s pole tipped with a three-pronged metal trident.
The key to gigging is to ease close to the target – the slightest ripple will spook a jumpy frog – and drive the gig home with a quick thrust.
It’s harder than it sounds. After watching Tim bag a dozen in about as many attempts, I gave it a try. I spooked the first two or three, then missed the next two or three, before finally connecting.
The gigged frog is quickly dispatched and placed on stringer that trails along in the water.
Even though bullfrogs are amphibians and live in water, in Tennessee they are classified small game, like rabbits and squirrels, and a hunting license is required to go frogging. The season is open year-round, except on state lakes, with a 20-frog daily limit.
Although the four of us were allowed to take 80 frogs, we stopped at about half that number. Tim doesn’t like to over-harvest a pond, limiting his hunts to two or three a summer per pond.
I took home a dozen pairs of the big, meaty legs, rolled them in cornmeal, and fried them golden brown. They were delicious, just as are the legs of farm-raised frogs that appear on menus at fancy restaurants.
And no, contrary to Old Wives Tales, frog legs don’t jump out of a hot skillet.
You only have to catch them once.