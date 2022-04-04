Wilson Central High graduate -
It’s not every day a young Lebanon racer has a chance to rub fenders with such NASCAR and IndyCar superstars as Helio Castroneves and Tony Stewart.
Dylan Fetcho is campaigning hard to get that opportunity.
A social media ad is being run, encouraging fans to vote Dylan into the lineup for the July 9th Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) at Nashville’s Fairgrounds Speedway.
“To get to run that race, with all the attention and national TV exposure, would be huge,” says Fetcho’s dad Scott, who put the Facebook ad together. “It would be a great break for Dylan.”
Fetcho and Lebanon’s Brittney Zamora are among the six Speedway-connected drivers nominated for the spot, with the winner to be chosen by fans.
Each fan can cast only one vote on the computer-controlled balloting, so turnout is important. Votes can be cast at www.nashvillefairgroundsspeedway.racing.
“We urge all of Dylan’s friends and fans to vote for him,” Scott says.
Joining Fetcho and Zamora on the ballot are Michael House, Cole Williams, Bubba Pollard and Steven Nasse. Williams held off Fetcho for a close win in Saturday’s season opener.
The winner of the SRX balloting gets to race against such past and present stars as Castroneves, Stewart, Ryan Newman, Bill Elliott, Chase Elliott, Tony Kanaan, Bobby Labonte, Michael Waltrip, Hendersonville's Josef Newgarden, Marco Andretti and others to be announced.
Each racer will be provided an SRX-prepared car to drive.
A graduate of Wilson Central High, Fetcho, 21, has been one of the top drivers at the Fairgrounds since winning Rookie of the Year at 15. He won the track championship in 2020 and was runner-up three of the other four past seasons.
Zamora, 22, is a relative newcomer. She gained national attention last year by becoming the first female driver to win a premier-division race in the track’s 65-year history. Zamora moved to Lebanon from her home in Kennewick, Washington to pursue her racing career in the Nashville area. She did not compete in Saturday’s opener.
The SRX race at the Fairgrounds is the series’ 6th and final one, and will decide the championship.
Fairgrounds finish: Behind Williams’ and Fetcho’s 1-2 finish Saturday, Wilson County racers Hunter Wright and Chase Johnson came in third and fifth, respectively.
The next race at the Fairgrounds is April 16.
State backs track: Gov. Bill Lee last week included $17 million in his proposed budget to go toward renovations of Fairgrounds Speedway. That should enhance the track’s chance to bring back big-league NASCAR racing.
Speedway Motorsports Inc. (SMI) promises to invest millions more if it is awarded a 30-year lease to operate the Metro-owned track.
The delay in finalizing the deal is caused by the departure of two members of the Fair Board that oversees the facility. The vacancies must be filled before the board can vote on the SMI proposal, which has been endorsed by Nashville Mayor John Cooper.
Any Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway developments will not impact the operation of SMI-owned Nashville Superspeedway in Gladeville.