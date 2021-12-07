A season that began with a frustrating race ended on a similar sour note for Lebanon’s Dylan Fetcho last Saturday in Pensacola, Fla.
Fetcho was running a strong 7th in the Snowflake 100 at Six Flags Speedway when another driver dove underneath him, clipped his car, and sent him slamming into the wall.
“It was a tough way to end the season,” said Fetcho, who finished 29th in the field of 36 cars.
“The car was running great, and I think I had a shot at least a top five finish, maybe better,” he said. “It’s disappointing to get taken out like that, especially when you have a good car.”
Fetcho, who won the 2020 championship at Nashville’s Fairgrounds Speedway, this spring got his title defense off to a wobbly start when mechanical problems dropped him to a 19th-place finish.
He spent the rest of the season climbing out that deep hole, and almost made it – finishing second in the championship standings in a battle with Michael House that came down to the 9th and final race.
Fetcho is not discouraged, preferring to accentuate the positive.
“Overall, it wasn’t a bad season,” he said, reflecting on the year. “We ran some good races. But starting out with that first bad one was too much to overcome with a limited schedule.”
Fetcho, who has won a number of Legends Series championships in addition to the Fairgrounds crown, has been in the sport long enough to know that setbacks and frustrations are a part of it.
“You learn to put it behind you and move on,” he said. “You can’t do anything about it after you have a bad race, so you try to learn from it and do better in the next one.”
Fetcho will spend the off-season working in the family’s Lebanon race shop preparing two cars for next year. He will drive one, as he tries to recapture the Fairgrounds track title, and will also build one for young Jacksonville, Tennessee, driver Bryson Shaffer.
Shaffer, 17, this season drove a Fetcho-built car to Rookie of the Year honors.
“Bryson is a talented driver,” Fetcho said. “He did a really good job this year.”
Like all other area drivers, Fetcho is following with interest developments at the Fairgrounds which could determine the future of local racing. Speedway Motorsports Inc. recently announced plans to lease the Metro-owned track for 30 years – a deal that has yet to be finalized, despite widespread media accounts.
(The Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway deal is not expected to impact the operation of Nashville Superspeedway in Gladeville.)
Dylan’s father Scott, a former Fairgrounds racer who gave up driving to assist his son, is not sold on the idea. He is concerned that SMI’s plan to bring big-time NASCAR racing back to the Fairgrounds will have a detrimental effect on the local program.
“I guess we’ll have to wait and see what happens,” Dylan said. “Right now, there are still a lot of unknowns.”