The upcoming big All-American 400 weekend just got bigger for Lebanon’s Dylan Fetcho.
In addition to racing for the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway championship on Oct. 30, Fetcho has landed a ride for the day’s main event, the All-American 300.
That 300-lap Super Late Model race will be run on the heels of the Pro Late Model 100-lapper in which Fetcho will battle Gladeville’s Hunter Wright for the track title.
“It’s definitely exciting,” Fetcho said Wednesday after securing the ride with a veteran Mooresville, North Carolina-based team that has competed in NASCAR’s top Cup level. “There’s a lot on the line, and I’m looking forward to it.”
The All-American 400 weekend – 400 combined laps in the two races -- has grown into one of racing’s biggest short-track events, attracting regional and national attention.
Dylan’s father Scott said his son’s car will be competitive.
“It’s owned by Mike Shelton who has fielded Cup cars in the past, and Super Late Model cars for Grant Emfinger, a successful driver,” Scott said. “Plus, the team will bring its own to crew to prepare the car, allowing us to concentrate on the Pro Late Model race. It’s a great opportunity for Dylan.”
Could Fetcho be spreading himself too thin, racing for the track championship, then immediately climbing into another car to run a major short-track race?
“No, I don’t think so,” Fetcho said. “I did it last year – briefly. I started the All-American race but got caught up in a wreck at the start.”
“He wasn’t out there long enough to show his potential or the team’s potential,” Scott said. “Hopefully this time things will go better.”
Fetcho, 22, earlier this year won the track championship at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Fla., to go with his 2020 Fairgrounds title. That success has caught the eye of some team owners and potential sponsors, as he chases his dream of a professional racing career.
With so much on the line in back-to-back races, will Fetcho feel increased pressure to perform?
“Maybe,” he said, “but I’ll try not to let it get to me. I’ll just concentrate on one race at a time.”
