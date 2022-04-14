Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway -
Lebanon racer Dylan Fetcho is sick of seconds.
He finished second in three of the last four championship battles at Nashville’s Fairgrounds Speedway (winning the title in 2000) and launched the 2022 season two weeks ago with a second-place finish.
“Close, but not close enough,” says Fetcho, who gets a chance improve his finish in Saturday night’s 100-lap Pro Late Model main event. “I’ve got fast car, and hopefully this will be my turn.”
Fetcho chased Cole Williams across the finish line in the opener, after leading with 20 laps to go. Track officials moved Fetcho behind Williams after a late re-start, claiming he jumped the start. Fetcho couldn’t get back around in the final laps.
“I didn’t jump the re-start, Williams missed a shift,” Fetcho says.
Fetcho trails Williams by five points in the championship standings, a vast improvement over last season’s start. In last year’s opener, Fetcho had mechanical problems, wobbled home 19th, and was unable to dig out of that deep early hole. He got close – with another second place.
Fetcho, 21, is one of three young Wilson County drivers in the top four of the standings. Hunter Wright is third and Chase Johnson fourth. All three are considered championship contenders.
Two other locals, William Hale and Bennie Hamlett, had opening-night issues – Hale was involved in a spin, and Hamlett’s car wouldn’t handle properly.
Hamlett, one of the track’s most veteran racers, is determined to correct the problems as he chases his first championship in 34 years.
“I’m disappointed, but not discouraged,” he says. “There’s a lot of racing left.”
On Friday night the track hosts the US Legends International Spring Series, matching the country’s top Legends racers.
The complete schedule, with times and ticket information, is posted on the track’s website.
Meanwhile, voting continues to select a local racer to participate in the Speedway’s July 9th Superstar Racing Experience (SRX).
Such past and present racing stars as Helio Castroneves, Tony Stewart, Tony Kanaan, Marco Andretti, Michael Waltrip, Bobby Labonte and Ryan Newman are among the entries.
Fetcho and fellow Lebanon resident Brittney Zamora are two of the six track-affiliated nominees, with the winner chosen by fans.
A social media ad encourages fans to vote Fetcho into the lineup.
“To get to run that race, with all the attention and national TV exposure, would be huge,” says Fetcho’s dad Scott, who put the Facebook ad together. “It would be a great break for Dylan. We urge all of Dylan’s fans to vote for him.”
Each fan can cast only one vote on the computer-controlled balloting, so turnout is important. Votes can be cast at www.nashvillefairgroundsspeedway.racing.
Joining Fetcho and Zamora on the ballot are defending track champion Michael House, Cole Williams, Bubba Pollard and Steven Nasse.