Saturday at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway -
NASHVILLE - The second taste is just as sweet.
“Yep, just as sweet, if not sweeter,” said young Lebanon racer Dylan Fetcho after winning his second track championship at Nashville’s Fairgrounds Speedway Saturday in a dramatic come-from-behind season-long battle with fellow Wilson County racer Hunter Wright.
“I had to work hard for it all season,” Fetcho said. “Winning this second one is pretty special.”
Fetcho finished 3rd in the 100-lappper and Wright 12th, giving Fetcho a 445-433 edge in the final standings.
“Hunter is a great competitor and I had to do some hard driving to beat him,” said Fetcho, 22, a second-generation racer who captured his first title in 2020.
Fetcho also ran Saturday’s All-American 300 main event, finishing an impressive 6th in a field of top regional racers.
“It was a good day for us all-around,” he said.
Wright, 21, of Gladeville, started 4th but faded back in the field as his car lost power.
“We picked a bad night to have a bad night,” Wright said. “Something broke in the rear-end of the car. I had a good season, but a disappointing finish.”
Both Fetcho and Wright had two wins going into the season finale. Fetcho trailed Wright by four points in the standings. They were only two drivers in title contention and had diced for the lead throughout the 10-race season.
“Congratulations to Dylan for a great season and for a significant accomplishment – becoming one of only a handful of racers to win multiple championships at Nashville,” said Speedway General Manager Scott Menlen. “He joins some prestigious company.”
Menlen added, “Dylan and Hunter both had good seasons, and both represented the track well. It was a suspenseful season with exciting racing from start to finish.”
California driver Jake Bollman won the Pro Late Model race, with Mt. Juliet’s Chase Johnson finishing second – the best top-division finish of the young racer’s career.
Behind Fetcho in fourth place was another Mt. Juliet driver, veteran Bennie Hamlett, also posting his best career finish in what has been a challenging season.
The All-American 300 victory went to Florida driver Stephen Massey.
All area attention was focused on the tense championship battle between Fetcho and Wright, who have been racing against each other since they were kids in go-karts. In recent years both have established themselves as talented racers with bright futures, and this season’s accomplishments added to their resumes.
Last month Fetcho won the track championship at Pensacola’s Five Flags Speedway.
“It’s great to win two championships in two states in the same season,” he said.
Fetcho, who is assisted in his racing by his dad Scott, a retired driver, has one race left this year, returning to Pensacola for December’s Snowflake 100.
Wright, who drives for famed Wayne Day Racing out of Goodlettsville, will kick off the 2023 season at Daytona in February. He will run a Late Model race as part of Speedweeks activities.