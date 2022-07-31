BROWNSBURG, IN - Lebanon’s Dylan Fetcho started 12th and finished in the same spot in his ARCA Series debut Friday at Indianapolis Raceway Park, and brought home a wealth of experience and exposure from the nationally-televised Reese’s 200.
Fetcho got a couple of mentions during the Fox Sports1 telecast.
“I was struggling with a new team, and I had a lot to learn,” Fetcho said following the race, which preceded a NASCAR truck race on the track located near fabled Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
“But there were some positives,” he added. “I stayed out of trouble, didn’t tear up anything, and finished on the lead lap against some good drivers with well-funded teams. It was good learning experience.”
The race was won by Chandler Smith, who has swept three straight ACRA races at IRP. Smith was part of a 24-driver field, all of whom had more ARCA experience than Fetcho.
Fetcho, driving a car fielded by Lebanon’s Mark Noble, maintained his mid-field position throughout the race, and at one point moved up to 11th.
“It went about like I expected, based on how we qualified,” Fetcho said. “I think Dylan did a really good job with what he had to work with,” Noble said.
“We’re a new team and we don’t have the equipment or the experience of the other teams. But we’ll get there.”
The ARCA race was the second of the season for Noble’s MAN (Mark Anthony Noble) Motorsports. The team made its first ARCA start back in the spring at Nashville’s Fairgrounds Speedway, finishing 6th with Tanner Arms at the wheel.
Fetcho was recruited to sub for Arms at Indy because the race coincided with Arms’ expectant wife’s due date. Tanner’s wife Emily gave birth to a baby girl a few days before the race.
The team’s next race is in September at Bristol, with two others tentatively planned at Salem, Ind., and Toledo. Arms will be back behind the wheel.
“We’ll see how things go at Bristol,” Noble said, adding with a quip about the action-packed track: “We’ll see if we still have a car left.”
Noble said his plans to give Fetcho more rides are “indefinite,” but he has three cars prepared for next season.
“We won’t run the full schedule, just some select races on short tracks,” he said.
Noble in 2003 assumed operation of the team founded by his father Darryl in 1995, and aspires to gradually work up from ARCA to higher levels. The pace depends largely on sponsorship funding.
Fetcho, meanwhile, will focus on hanging onto the points lead in the premier Pro Late Model standing at Nashville’s Fairgrounds Speedway. There are four races left, with the next one on Aug. 13.
“It’s going to be close all the way,” predicts Fetcho, whose title threats include fellow Wilson County racers Hunter Wright and Chase Johnson.